Patrick Mahomes reached 50 TDs and 5,000 passing yards in a season with this bomb

By Pete Grathoff

December 30, 2018 05:26 PM

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes celebrated after he threw his 50th touchdown pass of the season, a 89-yard reception to wide receiver Demarcus Robinson, in the third quarter against the Raiders during Sunday’s football game on December 30, 2018 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. John Sleezer jsleezer@kcstar.com

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes did it in style.

Mahomes threw his 50th touchdown pass of the season and surpassed 5,000 passing yards on an 89-yard scoring pass to Demarcus Robinson in the third quarter of Sunday’s game against the Raiders.

With one throw, Mahomes joined Peyton Manning as the only players in the history of the NFL with 5,000 or more passing yards and 50 or more touchdowns in one season. Manning did it in 2013 with the Broncos when he threw 55 touchdown passes and had 5,477 passing yards.

Mahomes also tied Patriots great Tom Brady for the second-most TD throws in a season with 50.

