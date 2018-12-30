Halftime observations: Defense haranguing Raiders as Chiefs look to wrap up homefield

Leading 21-3 at halftime, the Chiefs are a half away from clinching the No. 1 seed in the AFC and the homefield advantage that comes with it.

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes has completed 8 of 14 passes for 129 yards and a touchdown. He’s one touchdown away from throwing 50 touchdown receptions this season. He’d be just the third quarterback to complete the accomplishment. Though Mahomes opened with a 67-yard touchdown to Tyreek Hill on the opening drive, he’s looked a bit inconsistent and nearly gifted Raiders linebacker Tahir Whitehead with two interceptions.

Mahomes did throw a pick late in the first half on a deep pass intended for Hill.

Here’s what else I noticed in the opening half.

Dapper Dan

Daniel Sorensen broke up Derek Carr’s interception-less streak late in the first quarter, picking off Carr as he targeted tight end Jared Cook. Cook just gave up on his route, and Sorensen stepped in for the easy interception. With an open field in front of him, Sorensen ran the ball back for a 54-yard touchdown. It’s Sorensen’s first touchdown since 2016 and first interception of the season.

Sorensen’s pick-6 was the Chiefs’ second forced turnover of the game. On the previous drive, lineman Allen Bailey stripped running back Doug Martin of the ball near midfield and recovered the fumble.

How ‘bout it, Houston?

Linebacker Justin Houston ended the Raiders’ third drive with the Raiders’ third turnover of the day. This time, Houston made quarterback Derek Carr pay for being careless with the ball. Houston sacked Carr and stripped him of the ball before leaping on top of the loose ball.

The offense turned Houston’s turnover into points when Damien Williams punched it in from four yards out later in the ensuing drive.

Run it back, Reggie

After Houston ended the Raiders’ third drive, Reggie Ragland stepped in to stymie the fourth. Ragland intercepted a pass intended for Jordy Nelson and ran it back 67 yards to the Raiders’ 4-yard-line. The interception made it the first time an NFL team began a game with four turnovers since 2003. It was also Ragland’s first career interception.

Shortly after his monster return, Ragland exited the game with a hip injury and was questionable to return.

Missed offensive opportunities

Twice, the Chiefs defense forced turnovers and gifted the offense the ball on the Raiders’ side of the field. And both times, the Chiefs high-powered offense failed to capitalize on those chances.

In the first, the offense went three-and-out after Allen Bailey stripped running back Doug Martin and recovered the fumble on the Raiders’ 45 yard line.

Then, late in the second quarter, Reggie Ragland intercepted a pass intended for Jordy Nelson and ran the ball back 67 yards to give the offense the ball on Oakland’s 4 yard line. The Chiefs couldn’t get anything going in the first three plays, and failed to convert a fourth down from the 2 to give the ball back to the Raiders.

Cleaning it up

The Chiefs started out the game with a holding penalty on tight end Demetrius Harris during Tremon Smith’s opening kick return.

But that would be the only flag drawn by the Chiefs until 9:31 remained in the second quarter when Hill was flagged for taunting after Damien Williams’ touchdown run.

The Chiefs picked up one more flag the rest of the half. This one came on Hill’s punt return. Gehrig Dieter was called for a block in the back with 9 seconds left.

Hill makes history

Hill didn’t wait long to break Derrick Alexander’s franchise record for single-season receiving yards. During the first drive of the game, Mahomes uncorked a 67-yard bomb to Hill, who jogged it into the end zone.

The reception gave Hill 1,445 receiving yards this season, topping Alexander’s 2000 record of 1,391. The touchdown was Hill’s 12th receiving score of the season, tying him for second-most in a season in team history.