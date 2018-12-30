Safety Eric Berry, RB Spencer Ware inactive against Raiders

After playing the last two games, safety Eric Berry is headed back to the sideline.
Berry, who missed practice Friday nursing the same sore heel and calf he’s dealt with all season, is inactive for Sunday’s regular season finale against the Raiders.
Berry played the first half of the Chargers loss followed by three-and-a-half quarters in the Seattle loss. Before those two games, Berry missed the first 13 games of the season. Daniel Sorensen will start for Ron Parker, who was inactive against Seattle but is active against the Raiders. Eric Murray will likely get the start for Berry.
The Chiefs will also be without running back Spencer Ware for the third game in a row. Ware, who injured his hamstring against the Ravens, will be replaced in the lineup by Damien Williams. Williams has been solid in Ware’s absence, doing enough to earn a two-year contract extension earlier this week. Williams enters the game coming off his first 100-yard performance in his five-year NFL career.
$20 for 365 Days of Unlimited Digital Access
Last chance to take advantage of our best offer of the year! Act now!
#ReadLocal
And though lineman Cam Erving (knee) is active for Sunday’s game, Jeff Allen will be starting in his place for the second week in a row.
While the Chiefs will be without key members of their offense and defense, they will have cornerback Kendall Fuller, who missed the Seattle game as he rehabbed from thumb and wrist surgery after the Chargers game.
For the Raiders, starting defensive tackle Maurice Hurst (ankle) is inactive, missing three of the last four games. But the Raiders will have cornerback Gareon Conley, who was working through the concussion protocol.
Chiefs inactives
WR Sammy Watkins
OL Kahlil McKenzie
OL Jimmy Murray
S Eric Berry
RB Spencer Ware
TE Deon Yelder
LB Tanoh Kpassagnon
Raiders inactives
CB Montrel Meander
WR Keon Hatcher
DB Rico Gafford
T Justin Murray
DT Maurice Hurst
OL Denver Kirkland
TE Paul Butler
Comments