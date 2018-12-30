Chiefs

Safety Eric Berry, RB Spencer Ware inactive against Raiders

By Brooke Pryor

December 30, 2018 02:13 PM

Kansas City Chiefs defensive back Eric Berry saw his first action of the season on Dec. 13 against the Chargers.
After playing the last two games, safety Eric Berry is headed back to the sideline.

Berry, who missed practice Friday nursing the same sore heel and calf he’s dealt with all season, is inactive for Sunday’s regular season finale against the Raiders.

Berry played the first half of the Chargers loss followed by three-and-a-half quarters in the Seattle loss. Before those two games, Berry missed the first 13 games of the season. Daniel Sorensen will start for Ron Parker, who was inactive against Seattle but is active against the Raiders. Eric Murray will likely get the start for Berry.

The Chiefs will also be without running back Spencer Ware for the third game in a row. Ware, who injured his hamstring against the Ravens, will be replaced in the lineup by Damien Williams. Williams has been solid in Ware’s absence, doing enough to earn a two-year contract extension earlier this week. Williams enters the game coming off his first 100-yard performance in his five-year NFL career.

And though lineman Cam Erving (knee) is active for Sunday’s game, Jeff Allen will be starting in his place for the second week in a row.

While the Chiefs will be without key members of their offense and defense, they will have cornerback Kendall Fuller, who missed the Seattle game as he rehabbed from thumb and wrist surgery after the Chargers game.

For the Raiders, starting defensive tackle Maurice Hurst (ankle) is inactive, missing three of the last four games. But the Raiders will have cornerback Gareon Conley, who was working through the concussion protocol.

Chiefs inactives

WR Sammy Watkins

OL Kahlil McKenzie

OL Jimmy Murray

S Eric Berry

RB Spencer Ware

TE Deon Yelder

LB Tanoh Kpassagnon

Raiders inactives

CB Montrel Meander

WR Keon Hatcher

DB Rico Gafford

T Justin Murray

DT Maurice Hurst

OL Denver Kirkland

TE Paul Butler

Brooke Pryor

Brooke Pryor covers the Kansas City Chiefs for the Kansas City Star, where she works to give readers a deeper understanding of the franchise and the NFL through daily stories, game coverage, and player profiles. She attended the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and grew up in Winston-Salem, N.C.

