Tonight’s weather forecast for the Chiefs game: cold, wind and drizzle

If everyone in Kansas City were looking forward to a giant picnic tonight, or a baseball game, the looming weather forecast heading toward Thursday evening would definitely be a problem.

Cold. Wind. Drizzle.

“Not the most pleasant weather,” said National Weather Service meteorologist Ryan Cutter, laying out the gloomy report ahead of the Chiefs’ nationally televised first-place showdown with the Los Angeles Chargers.

“But it is football,” he said. “So there you go.”

It’s not like anyone holding tickets for Arrowhead Stadium is going to take a pass.

But be prepared, Cutter said. The low clouds and mid-40s temperatures that opened the day will only get worse. Light rain will move through the area in the mid-afternoon and give way to what may be a steady, uncomfortable drizzle.

Temperatures will slide into the upper 30s in the evening and steady north winds at 10 to 15 mph will likely feature gusts of 25 to 30 mph.

That equates to potential freezing wind chills that feel like the upper-20s.

So dress in layers. Wear water-shedding windbreakers.

And don’t rely on umbrellas. The Chiefs allow small, compact umbrellas to be brought into the stadium, but they can’t be used inside the seating bowl because the Chiefs don’t want them obstructing the view of the game.