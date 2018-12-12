Rain, cold, and heavy traffic come with Thursday night Chiefs game at Arrowhead in KC

Fans headed to Arrowhead Stadium for the Kansas City Chiefs’ Thursday night football game can expect to face rain and cold, windy weather.
“It’s not the most pleasant of days, but it’s not a complete wipeout,” said Ryan Cutter, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill, Mo. “You’ll need to keep dry, but also dress warmly.”
By the time of the 7:20 p.m. kickoff, when Chiefs take on the Los Angeles Charges, temperatures are expected to be in the upper 30s. They will slowly drop throughout the game into the lower to mid-30s.
Winds will be coming from the north, about 10 to 15 mph, which will make it feel a lot colder. Wind chills are expected to be in the 20s.
A light rain is also expected to fall throughout the game. Fans will need to find ways to remain dry. Ponchos and rain gear would be best, but small compact umbrellas are allowed in the stadium.
“The heavier rains should fall in southern and eastern Missouri,” Cutter said. “On the upside, it will be just warm enough that we are not expecting snow and ice — just cold.”
It’s not the coldest or the worst weather that Kansas City Chiefs’ fans have endured.
The parking lot gates open at 2:30 p.m., so fans arriving early will need to be prepared for extended time out in the cold and damp weather.
Drivers in the Kansas City area should expect heavy traffic around the stadium during the evening rush hour.
Chiefs Team president Mark Donovan on Monday warned that there is heightened interest in this game because it matches teams with the best records in the AFC.
Donovan urged fans to get to the stadium early to help reduce congestion during the evening commute.
The Kansas City District of the Missouri Department of Transportation has been urging drivers all week to adjust their commutes to avoid the traffic.
