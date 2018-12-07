Chiefs make Kelvin Benjamin signing official with concern Sammy Watkins out 4-6 weeks

The Chiefs wasted very little time in signing free-agent and former Buffalo Bills wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin. The Bills waived Benjamin on Tuesday, and the Chiefs moved quickly to get the former first-round draft pick into their facility on Thursday and announced his signing Friday morning.

The reason may have become startlingly clear this week as The Star has learned from a source that starting wide receiver Sammy Watkins is expected to be sidelined for 4-6 weeks.

The Chiefs waived defensive end Jarvis Jenkins to make room for Benjamin. The roster spot vacated after last weekend’s waiving of running back Kareem Hunt got filled earlier this week when the team signed running back Charcandrick West.

Premium content for only $0.99 For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.

Don't have a KC Star subscription? Help support our sports coverage If you already subscribe to The Star, thanks for your support. If not, our digital sports-only subscription is just $30 per year. It's your ticket to everything sports in Kansas City ... and beyond, and helps us produce sports coverage like this. CLICK TO SUBSCRIBE

The Chiefs have played the majority of their past three games without Watkins, a big-ticket free-agent signing this offseason. Watkins participated on a limited basis during Thursday’s practice due to a foot injury that has hampered him since the game in Cleveland on Nov. 4.





Watkins was inactive against the Arizona Cardinals on Nov. 11, and he played just five snaps against the Los Angeles Rams in the Monday night shootout before Thanksgiving. He was inactive once again last week against the Raiders. While Chiefs coach Andy Reid indicated earlier this week that Watkins was getting close to a return, it now appears Watkins had a setback.

This season, Benjamin caught just 23 passes despite having been targeted 62 times. He logged 354 receiving yards in 12 games. The Chiefs’ fifth-leading receiver this season, Chris Conley, has 25 receptions for 248 yards.

However, the Bills’ quarterback issues have been well documented. They’ve used four starting quarterbacks this season. The group includes rookie Josh Allen, 35-year-old veteran backup Derek Anderson, who the team signed in October, Matt Barkley, who did not appear in a game in 2017 and who signed in October, and Nathan Peterman, who had 12 career interceptions in 130 pass attempts in eight games for the Bills before being cut in November.

A 6-foot-5, 245-pound former Florida State standout, Benjamin entered the NFL as the 28th overall pick of the Carolina Panthers in 2014. He started 15 games and registered 73 catches for 1,008 yards and nine touchdowns as a rookie. He spent the 2015 season on injured reserve with a torn left ACL, and he posted 63 catches and 941 receiving yards in 2016. The Panthers traded him to the Bills in October 2017 in exchange for a pair of 2018 draft picks.

Benjamin, who’d faced criticism from fans over the years for putting on weight, made headlines earlier this season after making critical comments in an interview. Among the comments, he said would have had more success if he’d played with another accurate quarterback instead of Cam Newton to start his career. Newton then confronted him during pregame warmups before the Bills-Panthers preseason game.

Star sports columnists Sam Mellinger contributed to this report.