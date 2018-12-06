Chiefs besties Mahomes, Dieter beef over hairstyles, missed connection at Oakland

After going in motion to the right wideout spot, Gehrig Dieter streaked down the sideline at Oakland Alameda Coliseum in the second quarter of Sunday’s 40-33 win.





Quarterback Patrick Mahomes wound up and let the ball fly, targeting Dieter for the first time in the wide receiver’s short NFL career.

But instead of landing in Deiter’s hands for his first NFL catch, the ball bounced on the turf in front of him.

“I told him when he has to come in for Tyreek (Hill), he has to report in — it’s a little different speed,” Mahomes said with a laugh.

Now, that missed connection and Mahomes’ comments have apparently sparked a mock rift between the two best friends.

“It’s pretty upsetting,” Dieter deadpanned Thursday. “I feel like if you’re an MVP candidate in this league, that you should be able to hit a wide-open receiver running down the field. It’s pretty upsetting to me. Obviously he’s having a great season. But doggone, man, he should be able to hit me running wide open on the sideline.”

The two aren’t only beefing about the play in Sunday’s game. Dieter, who became close friends with Mahomes when they both joined the team last year, is also upset that the quarterback is also telling people that Dieter copied his signature haircut.

“Don’t tell him, but he started going to the same barber as me right after me,” Mahomes said Wednesday. “I think he stole the haircut, he says he got it first, but it’s up for debate for sure.”

Dieter, meanwhile, said he has photo evidence that he’s been sporting the look since he was a wide receiver at SMU in 2012. Not only that, but Dieter says that he found the barber, who has a chair at Purple Label in Overland Park, first.

“With the scrutiny I’ve been receiving from Patrick, it’s been pretty tough,” Dieter said. “I haven’t spoken to him at all this week. We have an ongoing beef with each other. Hopefully it doesn’t progress into anything physical, but you never know with that guy.”

The two probably won’t come to blows over these debates, but Dieter says the only way for Mahomes to make it up to him is to target him against the Ravens on Sunday.

“I think that’s probably the only thing that can make this relationship back to what it was,” Dieter said. “We’ll see what happens.”