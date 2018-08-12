Panthers’ Cam Newton shares words with Bills’ Kelvin Benjamin
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton sought out former Panthers wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin after warming up on Thursday, Aug. 9, 2018 at New Era Field in Orchard Park, N.Y. Benjamin made remarks about Newton last week.
