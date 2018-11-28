Also back at Chiefs practice this week, center Mitch Morse

Chiefs coach Andy Reid opened his Wednesday news conference like he always does, with an injury update. The only Chiefs player not scheduled to practice that day was wide receiver Sammy Watkins.

The immediate reaction focused on Eric Berry, the All-Pro safety who hasn’t played or worked out since early August and was returning the practice field.

But the injury report also was newsworthy for another name that did not appear. Center Mitch Morse, who has missed the previous five games because of concussion symptoms, had cleared the protocol and would be on the field.

Morse sustained the injury in the Oct. 14 loss at New England. Jordan Devey stepped in but he was injured in his first game, against Cincinnati.

Austin Reiter has started the past four games. He had one NFL start before this season and has played to good reviews this year.

“It’s great to have (Morse) back,” Reid said. “And Austin has done a great job. We’ve got confidence in both of them.”

Reid didn’t say who would start in Sunday’s game at Oakland.

With 44 career starts, Morse has been a mainstay on the Chiefs line since the former Missouri standout was selected in the second round of the 2015 draft.

“I feel very, very comfortable with Mitch, building that relationship all through OTAs, and through the beginning of this season it’s nice to have him back,” quarterback Patrick Mahomes said. “I thought Reiter did an awesome job of coming in and replacing him, as well as Devey when he was there.

“But it will be nice to have Mitch back and have that familiar relationship with him.”

