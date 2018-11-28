Chiefs’ Eric Berry will practice Wednesday, ending season-long absence

Chiefs safety Eric Berry will practice Wednesday for the first time during the regular season, ending his nearly four-month absence.

“We’ll see how he does and we’ll ease him back into it,” Chiefs coach Andy Reid said.

It will be Berry’s first team practice since Aug. 11 during training camp in St. Joseph. He’s been at practice but held out because of a heel injury that had been said to be day-to-day.

Reid said there’s no pressure on Berry to return to game action, adding he has “no idea” if Berry will play on Sunday at Oakland. “I think he’s as curious as we are to see how he feels,” Reid said.

“It’s great. It’s good to see him getting back healthy. One thing about EB, this is killing him to watch. He loves to play. It tears him up not be out there. At the same time, we have to do what’s smart. That when those juices get going that everything’s OK in the long haul.”

Reid joked that Berry was getting a jump start on a second career with all the coaching he has done during his injury.

“I don’t worry about him in any of this,” Reid said. “He’s been around this a long time. He’s come back from a life-threatening disease. And he’s honest. There’s no, one thing that’s taken place throughout this whole thing is great communication and honesty.”

Chiefs center Mitch Morse, who has been recovering from concussion symptoms, will also return to practice this week, but wide receiver Sammy Watkins will not practice Wednesday. He has a foot injury and missed two of three practices before playing in the Chiefs’ last game, a 54-51 loss to the Rams in Los Angeles.

