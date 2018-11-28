Eric Berry is back!? And other answers and reactions to Chiefs’ Twitter questions

Normally this intro section is where I wax poetic about whatever I’m in the mood to write about that day. Sometimes it’s Thanksgiving food. Sometimes it’s Carrie Underwood. Sometimes it’s Christmas songs. This time, though, I’m going to jump straight into the questions because Phil Scovil asked me the best one I’ll ever be asked. It combines all of my interests into one very important question:

Compare chiefs players to different menu items at Bojangles. Please be thorough in the description as many of us in the Midwest have never had Bojangles. — Phil Scovill (@disinvitedPhil) November 27, 2018

Sorry everyone, but I’ve got to stop doing Twitter Q&As after this one. I’ll never have a better question asked. Or one that will require so much thought. Seriously, props to you, Phil. This is an awesome question, and it deserves an equally awesome answer. So here it goes:

Patrick Mahomes & Co.: Cajun Filet Biscuit

I’m biased, but cajun filet biscuit is the best thing on the menu at Bojanles. It’s a boneless, fried chicken filet coated in cajun seasoning in between a buttery, savory biscuit. It’s great by itself, but it’s even better with with a couple add ons and/or sides. Kind of like Patrick Mahomes. He’s great by himself, but he’s even better with the offensive weapons he has playing around him. For example, a cajun filet biscuit with egg and cheese, bo rounds (a heavenly version of bite sized hash browns) and a sweet tea would be like Mahomes with Tyreek Hill, Travis Kelce, Kareem Hunt and Sammy Watkins. All elements of the meal work together to create a purely sublime experience, just like the Chiefs’ offense.

Eric Berry: Cheddar Bo

This biscuit filled with melted cheddar cheese is elusive and rarely on the menu in places other than eastern North Carolina, but when you find it, it’s life changing. Earlier this year, it became a permanent menu item in the eastern North Carolina and Richmond, Va., Bojangles restaurants. And I know all y’all are hoping Berry is permanent addition to the Chiefs’ active roster ASAP.

Dee Ford and Justin Houston: Chicken Supremes meal

You know what’s better than chicken strips? Chicken strips with seasoned fries and a biscuit. Like the Cajun Filet biscuit, each element of the meal is good on its own, but all together, it’s magical. Especially with honey mustard. Dee Ford and Justin Houston are good pass rushers on their own, but when both of them are healthy, they make the Chiefs’ front seven a pretty formidable group.

Chiefs secondary: mashed potatoes

Yeah, they taste good, but they’re still pretty soft. Sometimes the mashed potatoes are perfect. Sometimes they’re really lumpy and cold and kind of gross. The Chiefs’ cornerbacks and safeties have a similar problem. They’re inconsistent and kind of soft. But throw some gravy — er, Eric Berry — on ‘em, and they’ll be a lot better.

Chris Jones: Bo Berry Biscuit

Everyone loves a good Bo Berry Biscuit, which combines the sugary coating of a cinnamon roll and blueberries and puts it in a biscuit. Jones has a huge sweet tooth, making this his ideal comparison. Plus, much like Jones’ sacks, the sugar content in these can put you flat on your back after an extreme sugar rush.

Offensive line: Dirty rice

The O-line does a lot of the dirty work, but it rarely gets as much praise as the other guys on the field. Similarly, dirty rice can get overlooked in a meal with chicken supremes and biscuits and mashed potatoes, but it’s a side that really pulls the whole thing together, and without it, the the lineup just wouldn’t be complete.

I could go on and on, but I won’t because I know y’all have actual football questions. So here ya go with some actual answers.

with news that Eric Berry is returning to practice this week - what do the Chiefs realistically expect him to be able to contribute, and how soon? — Austin (@horsepire) November 27, 2018

If you ask Andy Reid, the Chiefs have no expectations for Berry. I think they’ll work him into practice slowly and I don’t think he’ll play against Oakland. But if he practices all this week without a setback, I think we could see him in limited action against the Ravens on Dec. 9 to knock the rust off. Then they’ll unleash him against the Chargers on Thursday night.

Probably a bit early but if Chiefs have HFA wrapped up by week 17, do they sit starters even with a bye? — Joel Plantinga (@jd_plantinga) November 27, 2018

I think so. Especially considering how banged up guys have been this year, I think you rest the starters as much as you can in that scenario to keep the core nucleus of guys as healthy as possible for what could be the Chiefs’ best postseason in a long time.

Who is going to get the first interview w/ EB once he comes back...local beat writer or national person? — 3PETE (@cpete918) November 27, 2018

Obviously I’m crossing my fingers that it’s a local beat writer. According to the Chiefs rules, he should be fair game to be interviewed once he practices, which means all of the local beat writers will be in the locker room waiting to chat with him. But there’s always the possibility that Berry and his people would prefer to give the interview to a national person after he plays in his first game. Stay tuned.

Who do the Chiefs have the best chance of beating in the playoffs between the Patriots, Steelers and Texans, if they played this weekend. They have home field advantage at Arrowhead. — John Baylog (@diamoxpeanuts) November 27, 2018

Geez, that’s a tough one. I wouldn’t want to face the Texans right now because they’re on a pretty hot streak. I think I’d go with the Steelers. The Chiefs figured out how to beat them once before, and even though James Conner wasn’t playing to the level he’s playing now when the Chiefs met them the first time around, I think the Chiefs still come out ahead. Patrick Mahomes played his best game of the season against the Steelers in their first meeting and I’d love to see what he could do against them a second time around in Arrowhead.

What's the likelihood of LDT coming off of IR? If so does Erving slide over to the other guard spot? — Thom (@thombomb816) November 27, 2018

Right now he seems like he has the best shot at coming back. He tweeted that he was finally done with the scooter earlier this week and that the real rehab can begin. He’s eligible to come back on Dec. 3, but I’d think that he still has a tough road ahead of him. No one else — Armani Watts, Jordan Devey, Terrance Smith — really seems like they’re on track to come back this season. If LDT does come back, I think moving Erving to the other guard spot makes the most sense. Andrew Wylie has played well, but Erving is more experienced. He’s had his fair share of struggles, but he’s still an upgrade from Wylie.

What is the realistic chance Eric Berry plays again this season? And (I may be crazy) but any chance the Chiefs deal him at the end of the year, based on injuries? — Shane Thompson (@ShaneTh1968) November 27, 2018

Call me crazy, but barring any setbacks this week, I think there’s a 99 percent chance he plays this season. Things are trending toward him setting to on the practice field this week and as long as nothing drastically bad happens during practice, I think he ends up playing in the next three weeks. As far as dealing him, that just doesn’t feel super realistic, if for no other reason that I can’t think the Chiefs would get a significant return for a player with serious injury tendencies — even if he’s been one of the league’s most elite safeties.

Does Sammy return this week? Feeling like he might not be improving as fast the Chiefs had hoped and the fact its the Raiders signals they will hold him out agin. — InArchieWeTrust (@jswinner09) November 27, 2018

The fact that Andy Reid said Sammy Watkins’ foot was still tender on Monday’s conference call gives me a little pause that he’ll be back this week. Reid typically down plays injuries, so the fact that he said that much is a little concerning, as is the fact that Watkins isn’t practicing on Wednesday. Because they’re playing the Raiders, I think the Chiefs would do fine without him. Chris Conley played great in Watkins’ minutes last week, and I think he’d do well again this week. The biggest key is having him healthy for the Chargers game, so I don’t think it would hurt at all to hold him out again.

Which is more likely Sunday: The Chiefs lose, or someone is called out at 2nd base on Oakland's field? — Josh Chavis (@JoshChavis65) November 27, 2018

Give me someone getting called out at second base.

Brooke Pryor Brooke Pryor covers the Kansas City Chiefs and NFL for The Star.