Chiefs first depth chart offers few surprises

The first Chiefs unofficial depth chart is out as the preseason opener approaches, and there aren’t many surprises.

Running back Charcandrick West, who has started 11 games in his four-year Chiefs career and was the team’s leading rusher in 2015, is listed on the fourth team.

Outside linebacker Frank Zombo, who has started 20 games over the past two years, is listed third string, behind rookie Breeland Speaks.

West was diagnosed with a concussion on the first day of practice in pads a week ago and hasn’t practiced since.

Speaks has consistently operated with the second team in drills, along with second-year pro Tanoh Kpassagnon.

Other observations:

Kendall Fuller and Steven Nelson are the starting cornerbacks with David Amerson entering on a subpackage and moving Fuller to slot.

The Chiefs’ top five wide receivers based on the chart: Tyreek Hill, Sammy Watkins, Chris Conley, Demarcus Robinson and De’Anthony Thomas. The group after that includes Gehrig Dieter, Jehu Chesson, Daniel Braverman and Byron Pringle.

Although quarterbacks Matt McGloin and Chase Litton have been splitting third-team snaps, McGloin is listed ahead of Litton.

Among the Chiefs’ six draft selections, Speaks and defensive tackle Derrick Nnadi and cornerback Tremon Smith are listed on the second team. Inside linebacker Dorian O’Daniel and guard Kahlil McKenzie are third string and safety Armani Watts fourth string. Watts got off to a late start with an ankle injury to open camp.

Parker Ehinger is listed behind starter Cameron Erving at left guard.

Among undrafted free agents who have impressed in the first two weeks of camp, inside linebacker Ben Niemann is listed fourth string, and Tejan Koroma is listed second at center.