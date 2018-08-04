Clark Hunt on anthem policy and working with Chiefs players on social justice initiatives
Kansas City Chiefs owner Clark Hunt talks on Aug. 4, 2018 about Patrick Mahomes putting a bounce in coach Andy Reid's step, waiting for the NFL and NFLPA to come to an agreement on the anthem and working with Chiefs players on social justice.
