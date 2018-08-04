Clark Hunt is also stoked about the Mahomes era, other updates from Chiefs camp

Highlights from Chiefs training camp on Saturday, when injuries started to mount.
The offense
In his annual training camp address to the media, Chiefs chairman and CEO Clark Hunt said to count him among those stoked about the Patrick Mahomes era.
“It’s very exciting for the franchise from a long-term perspective,” Hunt said. “If you can develop your own quarterback who can play at the top of the league and create an opportunity over the course of a decade to win a championship, that’s what we’re hoping Patrick Mahomes does for us.”
Hunt then delivered a good line about coach Andy Reid. “There’s a bounce in his step,” Hunt said. “I know that’s a hard thing to imagine when you’re talking about Andy.”
As for practice, running back Damien Williams ripped off a 25-yard run when the starters opposed each other early. Tight end Blake Mack made a terrific third-down catch and held on after a hard hit.
The offensive line was without injured tackle Eric Fisher and guard Cameron Erving. Running with the starters in their spots were Andrew Wylie and Bryan Witzmann. Parker Ehinger worked at right tackle with the second team.
The defense
Chris Jones had a terrific day. He had a sack when the defensive starters worked against the second-team offense, and deflected a Mahomes pass in the flat. Eric Berry came up with a late pick of Mahomes.
Ukeme Eligwe and Terrance Smith started at inside linebacker because of injuries to Anthony Hitchens and Reggie Ragland.
“There’s always a positive when someone has to step back for a couple of days with a minor injury,” defensive coordinator Bob Sutton said. “It gives someone else a great opportunity to step in there.”
Rookie cornerback Tremon Smith is getting steady work with the second team.
No battle at kicker, punter
Special teams coach Dave Toub was asked why, with several candidates at other positions in training camp, is there no competition for punter Dustin Colquitt or kicker Harrison Butler.
“We’re so confident in the guys we have we want them to get as many reps,” Toub said. “And at the end of the day, is anybody going to come in here and beat Dustin Colquitt? Is anybody going to beat Harrison Butker?”
Injuries
The injury tent was a busy place Saturday.
Not working out were Ragland (knee), Hitchens (hamstring), Erving (knee), Fisher (shoulder), wide receiver Marcus Kemp (ankle), running back Charcandrick West (concussion) and defensive lineman Derrick Nnadi (elbow).
Safety Leon McQuay (hamstring) didn’t finish practice and limited in practice were cornerback Keith Reaser (quad strain) and outside linebacker Tanoh Kpassagnon (heel).
