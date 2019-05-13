Former KU basketball star Josh Jackson arrested at music festival in Miami

Josh Jackson calls his off-court issues ‘old business’ KU freshman Josh Jackson was asked if he wanted to comment on reports about his legal issues, a misdemeanor property damage charge and traffic violations. He declined but said it was "old business." Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK KU freshman Josh Jackson was asked if he wanted to comment on reports about his legal issues, a misdemeanor property damage charge and traffic violations. He declined but said it was "old business."

Former Kansas star basketball player Josh Jackson was arrested Saturday at a music festival in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Andy Slater of WIOD (640 AM) in Miami reported that Jackson, who plays for the NBA’s Phoenix Suns, attempted multiple times to enter the VIP area at the Rolling Loud music festival without a proper pass. After police handcuffed Jackson, he ran away, Slater reported.

According to the Miami-Dade County Clerk of Courts, Jackson was charged Monday with felony escape and misdemeanor resisting arrest. He has posted $1,000 bond.

An arraignment hearing for Jackson, the No. 4 overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft, has been set for June 10.





During his only season with the Jayhawks, Jackson was charged in 2017 with one misdemeanor count of criminal property damage after prosecutors alleged he kicked the driver’s door and rear taillight of a car driven by KU women’s basketball player McKenzie Calvert. He pleaded not guilty and entered into a one-year diversion program.