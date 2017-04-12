Josh Jackson pleads not guilty to misdemeanor property damage, to seek diversion

Kansas freshman basketball player Josh Jackson pleaded not guilty to one misdemeanor count of criminal property damage Wednesday in Douglas County District Court.
Jackson appeared with attorney Hatem Chahine, who said he was planning to file for diversion. A trial setting was scheduled for 1:30 p.m. May 24 and bond was set at $500.
Prosecutors charged Jackson on Feb. 24 after alleging he kicked the driver’s door and rear taillight of a car driven by KU women’s basketball player McKenzie Calvert during the early morning hours of Dec. 9 outside the Yacht Club bar and restaurant.
In another matter, Jackson is scheduled to appear at 9 a.m. Friday in Lawrence Municipal Court for a Feb. 2 traffic violation. Jackson was ticketed Feb. 7 for “duty upon striking an unattended vehicle, inattentive driving and improper backing” and was subsequently suspended one game by coach Bill Self.
Jackson, who is projected to be a top-three pick in this year’s NBA Draft, has not yet declared his intentions to turn pro.
Jesse Newell: 816-234-4759, @jessenewell
Comments