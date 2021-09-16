Kansas City Royals’ Salvador Perez hits 45th homer, tying Johnny Bench’s record

Kansas City Royals’ Salvador Perez celebrates after hitting a two-run home run during the first inning of a baseball game against the Oakland Athletics Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) AP

Kansas City Royals All-Star Salvador Perez has put himself among the most exclusive company as far as power-hitting seasons for a catcher in Major League Baseball history.

Perez smashed his 45th home run of the season in the first inning of Thursday afternoon’s game against the Oakland Athletics at Kauffman Stadium.

That 428-foot blast, which landed in the left-center field stands, matched Hall of Famer Johnny Bench for the most home runs in a single season by a primary catcher (having played at least 75% of their games as a catcher).

Bench, a 14-time All-Star and two-time MVP, set his mark of 45 homers in 1970 as a 22-year-old with the Cincinnati Reds.

In the official record count per the Elias Sports Bureau, Hall of Famer Ivan “Pudge” Rodriguez holds the American League record for single-season home runs by a player while in the lineup as a catcher with 35 homers in 1999.

Bench hit 38 of his homers in 1970 while playing catcher.

This season, Perez has hit 15 home runs while in the lineup as the designated hitter — as was the case on Thursday — therefore 30 of his home runs count toward the official record for catchers.

Perez also tied Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. for the MLB lead in home runs. Perez entered the day already leading the majors in RBIs, and the two-run smash increased his total to 112 through the first inning on Thursday.

Los Angeles Angels star pitcher-designated hitter Shohei Ohtani is third in the majors with 44 home runs.

The Blue Jays have a day off on Thursday, while the Angels were also playing an afternoon game on Thursday.

Perez, 31, also moved into a tie with Mike Sweeney for second place on the Royals career home run list with 197. The only player in franchise history with more home runs than Perez is Hall of Famer George Brett with 317.

