Kansas City Royals get out of the gates fast, but fizzle late in loss to Oakland A’s

Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Daniel Lynch is followed to the dugout by Royals manager Mike Matheny as Lynch comes out of the game during the third inning on Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. AP

The day looked so promising for the Kansas City Royals after Salvador Perez staked them to a two-run lead in the first inning, but that modest lead wasn’t nearly enough to hold off a deep and relentless Oakland Athletics lineup.

Perez became just the second catcher in more than 50 years with 45 home runs in a season, but the Athletics opportunistic offense scored seven runs or more for the third time in the three-game series as the Royals fell 7-2 in front of an announced 11,729 at Kauffman Stadium on Thursday afternoon.

Royals starting pitcher Daniel Lynch left the game with an injury in the third inning.

The Royals (66-80) dropped the rubber match of the series and finished the season series with the Athletics having gone 2-5.

Perez, who served as the designated hitter, went 2 for 4 with his 45th home run of the season, while Adalberto Mondesi also went 2 for 4 in the loss.

Royals rookie catcher Sebastian Rivero recorded his first multi-hit game in the majors with a 2-for-3 performance. Shortstop Nicky Lopez (two walks) extended his on-base streak to 25 consecutive games.

Perez’s first-inning two-run home run, which came on the heels of a Lopez walk, gave the Royals an early lead.

However, Lynch, one of the organization’s top young pitchers, left the game with no outs in the third inning after he threw a 2-2 pitch to Matt Olson with the bases loaded. Lynch appeared to wince after throwing the pitch and Royals manager Mike Matheny and head trainer Nick Kenney went to the mound immediately after the pitch.

Lynch issued a walk, hit a batter and gave up an RBI single in the third inning before he walked off the field with Kenney. Reliever Joel Payamps entered the game in the middle of Olson’s at-bat with a 3-2 count and the bases loaded.

Payamps got Olson to line into a double play for the first two outs of the inning. However, Payamps walked the next batter, and then Jed Lowrie hit a hot shot down the first-base line that ricocheted off Royals first baseman Ryan O’Hearn.

Sports Pass is your ticket to Kansas City sports Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Kansas City area sports - only $1 a month VIEW OFFER

Second baseman Whit Merrifield fielded the ricocheted ball. It appeared he might have still had time to get the force out at first base, but he threw across the diamond in an effort to catch the lead baserunner.

Everyone was safe and the second run of the inning scored on the play. The next batter, Chad Pinder, hit a two-run single into left field. The four-run inning, which included Lynch leaving the outing early, put the Athletics (79-67) in the driver’s seat with a 4-2 lead.

They added three runs in the ninth inning to account for the final margin.

The Royals said Lynch left the game due to left calf tightness. He allowed three runs (one earned) on two hits and one walk in two innings. He did not record an out in the third inning before he left the game.

The Royals begin a three-game series with the Seattle Mariners on Friday night at Kauffman Stadium. First pitch is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. CT. The pitching matchup features Royals right-hander Brady Singer (4-10, 4.85 ERA) and Mariners right-hander Chris Flexen (11-6, 3.73).