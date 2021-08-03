Kansas City Royals lose opener in Chicago and Andrew Benintendi to a shoulder injury

Kansas City Royals’ Andrew Benintendi holds his left shoulder and is checked by a member of the training staff after stealing second during the fourth inning of the team’s baseball game against the Chicago White Sox on Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021, in Chicago. Benintendi left the game. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast) AP

The road has not been kind for the Kansas City Royals all season, and the momentum they’d built in their recent home stand certainly hasn’t translated into their road trip so far.

Left-hander Kris Bubic gave the Royals a quality start after falling behind early, but the Chicago White Sox never let the Royals up off the mat. The Royals lost the opening game of their three-game series, 7-1, on Tuesday night at Guaranteed Rate Field.

The Royals (45-60) have lost all four games of their road trip, and they’ve fallen to 17-35 away from Kansas City this season.

Bubic (3-5) allowed three runs, three hits and three walks in six innings. He tied his career high with eight strikeouts. He gave up three runs in the first three innings on a pair of home runs by Andrew Vaughn and Tim Anderson. Bubic retired 10 of the last 11 batters he faced to finish strong.

However, the lead the White Sox (63-44) established against Bubic was more than enough.

The Royals had just three hits, and Hunter Dozier’s triple was the lone extra-base hit. Dozier also scored their only run. Carlos Santana and Edward Olivares also had hits, and Ryan O’Hearn registered an RBI.

The Royals saw left fielder Andrew Benintendi (0 for 1, walk) leave the game in the fourth inning with a shoulder injury after he stole his eighth base of the season. He came off the field gingerly with head athletic trainer Nick Kenney holding his arm carefully as he took care to keep his shoulder relatively still.

The Royals classified the injury as a shoulder strain, and they’ve called Benintendi’s status “day-to-day.”

This story will be updated.

