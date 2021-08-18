Royals
Kansas City Royals announce 32-game Cactus League spring training schedule for 2022
Major League Baseball released the 2022 Spring Training schedules for both Arizona’s Cactus League as well as Florida’s Grapefruit League. Saturday, Feb. 26, marks the start of the spring season with all 30 teams slated to play that day.
The Kansas City Royals also released their 32-game exhibition schedule for Cactus League play. Game times have not yet been announced.
The Royals open Cactus League play with their customary matchup against the Texas Rangers, their complex neighbors at Surprise Stadium in Arizona.
The Royals will play 15 home games at Surprise Stadium in addition to two games as the visiting team against the Rangers. They’ll play each Cactus League team at least twice, and they’ll play the Rangers and Seattle Mariners three times.
The Royals will have three scheduled off days in Arizona (March 8, March 14 and March 21), and the schedule includes four split-squad dates (March 4, March 11, March 17 and March 24).
They’ll conclude Cactus League play Saturday, March 26, and then they’ll play two exhibition games against the Milwaukee Brewers on March 28-29 in Wisconsin. The Royals will open the regular season on Thursday, March 31 against the renamed Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field in Cleveland.
Royals 2022 spring training schedule
FEBRUARY
SAT 26: at Texas in Surprise
SUN 27: vs San Francisco in Surprise
Sports Pass is your ticket to Kansas City sports
Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Kansas City area sports - only $1 a monthVIEW OFFER
MON 28: vs Arizona in Surprise
MARCH
TUE 1: at White Sox in Glendale
WED 2: vs. San Diego in Surprise
THU 3: at Texas in Surprise
FRI 4: vs. Milwaukee in Surprise / at Dodgers in Glendale
SAT 5: at Cincinnati in Goodyear
SUN 6: vs LA Angels in Surprise
MON 7: vs Oakland in Surprise
TUE 8: OFF
WED 9: vs. Cubs in Surprise
THU 10: at Cleveland in Goodyear
FRI 11: at Cubs in Mesa / vs. Cincinnati in Surprise
SAT 12: vs. Seattle in Surprise
SUN 13: at Angels in Tempe
MON 14: OFF
TUE 15: vs. Colorado in Surprise
WED 16: at San Diego in Peoria
THU 17: vs. White Sox in Surprise / at Seattle in Peoria
FRI 18: at Milwaukee in Maryvale
SAT 19: at San Francisco in Scottsdale
SUN 20: vs Cleveland in Surprise
MON 21: OFF
TUE 22: vs Seattle in Surprise
WED 23: at Oakland in Mesa
THU 24: at Arizona in Scottsdale / vs. Dodgers in Surprise
FRI 25: at Colorado in Scottsdale
SAT 26: vs. Texas in Surprise
SUN 27: OFF
MON 28: at Milwaukee
TUE 29: at Milwaukee
Comments