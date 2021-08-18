Kansas City Royals announce 32-game Cactus League spring training schedule for 2022

Kansas City Royals’ Nick Pratto bats in a spring training baseball game against the San Diego Padres, Sunday, March 7, 2021, in Peoria, Ariz. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki) AP

Major League Baseball released the 2022 Spring Training schedules for both Arizona’s Cactus League as well as Florida’s Grapefruit League. Saturday, Feb. 26, marks the start of the spring season with all 30 teams slated to play that day.

The Kansas City Royals also released their 32-game exhibition schedule for Cactus League play. Game times have not yet been announced.

The Royals open Cactus League play with their customary matchup against the Texas Rangers, their complex neighbors at Surprise Stadium in Arizona.

The Royals will play 15 home games at Surprise Stadium in addition to two games as the visiting team against the Rangers. They’ll play each Cactus League team at least twice, and they’ll play the Rangers and Seattle Mariners three times.

The Royals will have three scheduled off days in Arizona (March 8, March 14 and March 21), and the schedule includes four split-squad dates (March 4, March 11, March 17 and March 24).

They’ll conclude Cactus League play Saturday, March 26, and then they’ll play two exhibition games against the Milwaukee Brewers on March 28-29 in Wisconsin. The Royals will open the regular season on Thursday, March 31 against the renamed Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field in Cleveland.

Royals 2022 spring training schedule

FEBRUARY

SAT 26: at Texas in Surprise

SUN 27: vs San Francisco in Surprise

MON 28: vs Arizona in Surprise

MARCH

TUE 1: at White Sox in Glendale

WED 2: vs. San Diego in Surprise

THU 3: at Texas in Surprise

FRI 4: vs. Milwaukee in Surprise / at Dodgers in Glendale

SAT 5: at Cincinnati in Goodyear

SUN 6: vs LA Angels in Surprise

MON 7: vs Oakland in Surprise

TUE 8: OFF

WED 9: vs. Cubs in Surprise

THU 10: at Cleveland in Goodyear

FRI 11: at Cubs in Mesa / vs. Cincinnati in Surprise

SAT 12: vs. Seattle in Surprise

SUN 13: at Angels in Tempe

MON 14: OFF

TUE 15: vs. Colorado in Surprise

WED 16: at San Diego in Peoria

THU 17: vs. White Sox in Surprise / at Seattle in Peoria

FRI 18: at Milwaukee in Maryvale

SAT 19: at San Francisco in Scottsdale

SUN 20: vs Cleveland in Surprise

MON 21: OFF

TUE 22: vs Seattle in Surprise

WED 23: at Oakland in Mesa

THU 24: at Arizona in Scottsdale / vs. Dodgers in Surprise

FRI 25: at Colorado in Scottsdale

SAT 26: vs. Texas in Surprise

SUN 27: OFF

MON 28: at Milwaukee

TUE 29: at Milwaukee