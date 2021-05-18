Kansas City Royals pitcher Danny Duffy upbeat and optimistic despite going on IL

Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Danny Duffy throws during the second inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers, Wednesday, May 12, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio) AP

At one point before he got the results of his MRI back, Kansas City Royals veteran left-hander Danny Duffy did fear he faced a serious injury. He doesn’t deny that. After all, he’s been through Tommy John surgery before. He’s been down that painful road.

So yes, he worried right up until the Royals medical staff and head trainer Nick Kenney let him know that the issue he’d been feeling in his forearm for about three weeks was only a grade one flexor strain.

While Duffy, 32, wasn’t happy to land on the injured list. He knows it could have been much more devastating, and he said in a matter-of-fact manner that he felt confident he could’ve made a start on Tuesday.

“Yeah, I was (fearing the worst),” Duffy said. “My MRI completely negated any worries that I had. Last time when I blew out nine years ago — God, it’s been a long time — it was progressive. It went slowly. Then finally in Chicago on Mother’s Day in 2012, it went on a curveball. Obviously, that was in the back of my mind.

After receiving assurances that he’d be fine, Duffy said his biggest worry was having to get into the MRI tube because he’s claustrophobic. Duffy called the results “as good a news as it could have been.”

The Royals haven’t put any potential timetable on Duffy’s return, but he seemed upbeat and laughed a few times while speaking with reporters during a video conference.

While some Royals fans and followers were leaping to unfounded conclusions on social media based on the fact that Duffy was scheduled to address the media in wake of his injury, Duffy reiterated several times that he’s confident this won’t be a big issue.

“It’s not Tommy John, and I’m not retiring,” Duffy said with a smile. “It takes a lot more to get rid of me, man.”

Duffy said the discomfort he felt in his forearm dated back to before a start he made in Detroit against the Tigers on April 25. Duffy pitched five scoreless, allowed four hits and struck out eight.

At the time, the fact that manager Mike Matheny went to the bullpen after five innings raised some eyebrows particularly a day later when Brad Keller pitched into the sixth inning of his start.

What Matheny didn’t reveal was that Duffy was uncertain until not long before the first pitch of his start that he’d be able to take the ball.

“I felt really bad about it, but I asked them if they could have Ervin (Santana) come out in case I couldn’t go,” Duffy said. “It loosened up, and I had some of my best stuff of the season that day. That was Skip’s whole reasoning as to taking me out after five when I was at 83 pitches or something.

“He wanted to extend my healing time a little bit. I think that was a great move because we were able to squeeze three more really good starts out. That guy knows what he’s doing.”

Duffy, who is in the final year of a five-year $65 million contract, has a 4-3 record with a 1.94 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, a .222 opponent’s batting average, 48 strikeouts and 12 walks in 41 2/3 innings. He is in the final year of his current contract.

He entered the week with the seventh-best ERA among qualifying pitchers in the majors.

A former third-round draft pick of the Royals in 2007, Duffy has been plagued by injuries during his career in the majors (he debuted in 2011). His career-high for innings in a season came in 2016 when he pitched 179 2/3 innings in 42 games (26 starts). His career-high 28 starts came in 2018.

“We’ll be okay. It’s very disappointing, don’t get me wrong,” Duffy said. I swear there’s a parallel universe where I’m going to make every start at some point in the year. I’m going to keep grinding for that and give my team as much I can.”