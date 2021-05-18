Kansas City Royals games return to full fan capacity at Kauffman Stadium. What to know

The Royals, who opened the 2021 season April 1 at a partially filled Kauffman Stadium, will return to full capacity seating May 31. File photo

Attendance restrictions for Kansas City Royals games at Kauffman Stadium will be lifted, the team announced Tuesday.

Full capacity will be allowed starting with the May 31 game against Pittsburgh. Single-game tickets for that game and the rest of the Royals’ home games this season will go on sale at 10 a.m. Thursday on the Royals’ website.

“The thought of having the opportunity to fill Kauffman Stadium again gives all of us a huge jolt of adrenaline,” Royals manager Mike Matheny said in a release. “After having no fans in the ballpark last year, the crowds this year have been passionate and loud, so expanding the capacity to the max can only strengthen our home field advantage at The K.”

According to the Royals, health and safety protocols from the beginning of the regular season will remain in place. The team does not allow outside food in the stadium and bags are limited to small clutch purses and infant or medical single compartment bags. Tickets and parking will only be accessible on mobile devices via the MLB Ballpark app and must be purchased in advance. The stadium will continue to be cashless, meaning a credit or debit card is needed to make on-site purchases.

Masks will no longer be required for vaccinated fans, but are still recommended for non-vaccinated fans. The Outfield Experience and Hall of Fame will also reopen May 31.