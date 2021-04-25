Duffy continues lights-out pitching as Royals shut out Tigers in series-clinching win

Kansas City Royals’ Danny Duffy pitches against the Detroit Tigers during the second inning of a baseball game Sunday, April 25, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson) AP

They rode a different set of pitchers, but the Kansas City Royals used a familiar formula of stifling pitching and an aggressively opportunistic offense to clinch a series victory in Detroit and extend their win streak to four games on Sunday afternoon.

One day after pitcher Brady Singer turned in a fairly-dominant performance, Royals starter Danny Duffy manipulated and mystified the Tigers’ lineup as he set the tone for the pitching staff’s third shutout of the season in a 4-0 Royals win in front of an announced 8,000 at Comerica Park.

The Royals (13-7) have won the first three games of the four-game series and can sweep the series with another win Monday afternoon.

Duffy (3-1) pitched five scoreless innings without a walk. He gave up four hits and struck out eight. He lowered his ERA this season to 0.39. Through four starts, Duffy has allowed one earned run, 18 hits, six walks and struck out 27 in 23 innings.

With Duffy’s eight-strikeout performance, Royals starters have now struck out at least eight batters in three consecutive games for the first time since 2014 and the third time in franchise history.

Duffy followed in the footsteps of Mike Minor (nine strikeouts) and Brady Singer (eight). The other trios in club history to accomplish the feat included James Shields, Jason Vargas and Yordano Ventura in 2014 as well as Kevin Appier, Jose Rosado and Doug Linton in 1996.

Relief pitchers Kyle Zimmer (one inning), rookie left-hander Jake Brentz (two) and veteran Wade Davis (one) held the Tigers to one hit and one walk over the final four innings.

The Royals scored one run in the fifth inning and one in sixth. They manufactured a run in the fifth after Michael A. Taylor led off with a single to right field, advanced to second on Nicky Lopez’s sacrifice bunt, stole third base and scored on a bloop single by Whit Merrifield.

In the sixth, Hunter Dozier’s second home run of the season, a line drive that exited the playing field in a hurry, provided their second run of the day. Dozier now has two hits since April 19, both have been home runs.

The Royals tacked on two more runs in the ninth inning on Carlos Santana’s two-run single.

