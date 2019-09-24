Royals
Saying farewell to Royals manager Ned Yost and hello to new Chiefs writer Herbie Teope
The Ned Yost decade with the Royals will end this week. The club announced Monday he’ll step down at the end of this season.
Star columnist Sam Mellinger, who has covered the entire Yost tenure, chats with host Blair Kerkhoff about the mostly good times with the manager and speculates on the future of the job.
Also, Sam McDowell helps introduce new Chiefs beat writer Herbie Teope, who loaded up the truck from New Orleans to return to a market he knows well. Herbie covered the Chiefs before spending the last four years in New Orleans.
