Saying farewell to Royals manager Ned Yost and hello to new Chiefs writer Herbie Teope

Royals manager Ned Yost, who has been with the team for 10 years, has announced his retirement at the end of this season. The Star

The Ned Yost decade with the Royals will end this week. The club announced Monday he’ll step down at the end of this season.

Star columnist Sam Mellinger, who has covered the entire Yost tenure, chats with host Blair Kerkhoff about the mostly good times with the manager and speculates on the future of the job.

Also, Sam McDowell helps introduce new Chiefs beat writer Herbie Teope, who loaded up the truck from New Orleans to return to a market he knows well. Herbie covered the Chiefs before spending the last four years in New Orleans.

Herbie Teope has joined The Star as lead beat writer for coverage of the Chiefs. Courtesy photo

