Royals owner David Glass opens up: Why now, why Sherman, best memories and regrets

The Royals are still his. The parking spot and sixth-floor office and deference and all the other perks of owning a Major League Baseball team are still his, for two more months. Then, for just the second time since Ewing Kauffman founded the Kansas City Royals more than 50 years ago, the team will change ownership.

David Glass had already become an overwhelming business success as CEO of Walmart long before he bought the Royals 20 seasons ago, but his stewardship of our baseball team is how he will be remembered here in Kansas City.

The record is mixed but ultimately successful, and Glass touched on both ends of that pendulum swing in a wide-ranging, hour-long conversation with The Star.

“I love the Royals,” he said. “I love Kansas City. It’s really important to me that they get into another World Series.”

Those words are as succinct an oversimplification of Glass’ state of mind as anything else. He will forever be tied to this team and this city, but it’s also time he start calling the Royals “they” and not “we.”

Glass decided to sell last offseason, after extensive conversations with his family. It’s time, he’ll tell you. He says he has no known or immediate health problems, but he’s 84 years old. He moves around well, but looks thinner. He says he’ll miss the excitement and the involvement in running a big-league team, but repeated the explanation:

It’s time.

“I just need to start winding down,” he said.

Before he gets to that, he wanted to talk about the last two decades that he has spent in charge of the Royals, a time that included the franchise’s lowest moments and the biggest party in Kansas City history after the 2015 World Series.

He talked about his regrets and best memories, the financial obstacles of running a small-market baseball team, why he targeted Kansas City businessman John Sherman as the next owner (refusing to talk with anyone else), the possibility of a downtown ballpark and more. Call it a sort of exit interview.

The only question he wouldn’t answer: who’s your favorite player you’ve had here?

“You’d get me in real trouble,” he said.

Regrets, he’s had a few

One of the most interesting moments in our recent interview came when I asked what he regretted. I’ve talked with Glass dozens of times over the years, through both crisis and baseball’s ultimate achievement, and I’d asked him some form of this question often.

The response was always a bit of a non-answer, occasionally defensive, usually including the truism that all you can do is make the the best decisions with the information available to you at the time.

This time, some introspection.

“We probably could have accelerated the resurgence to a greater extent than we did,” he said. “But at the time, we were really committed to trying to make everything work with the people we had, and support them in a way that would make us successful. It didn’t work out, unfortunately, and doesn’t mean that they weren’t good people or very capable people. You gotta have the right people at the right time.”

That is, basically, shorthand for the description of Glass’ regime that has emerged from those who’ve seen both sides of 2006: he trusted the wrong people and took too long to overhaul both the baseball and business operations, but once that happened he did everything that should be expected of a small-money owner.

“I give all the credit for that to Dayton and Kevin,” Glass said of general manager Dayton Moore and vice president of business Kevin Uhlich. Both were hired in 2006, the pivot point when the Royals started the climb back to baseball credibility.

Hell of a climb, too. Glass has generally been described as the kind of boss who tests his staff’s thought processes with hard questions but ultimately supports their decisions. With his approval the Royals heavily invested in the minor leagues (adding affiliates and an overdue academy presence in Latin America) and the draft (even setting a spending record one year). The Royals’ league-wide payroll ranking regularly outpaced attendance for most of the 2010s.

The build took longer than those involved hoped or even expected, but it clicked with force, ultimately peaking one night in Queens and then two days later on Grand Boulevard in Kansas City.

“Those are experiences that a lot of people never have,” Glass said.

The Royals’ postseason runs of 2014 and 2015 are defined by many of the greatest moments in franchise history, and Glass has a story for each of them.

On the comeback in Houston in Game 4 of the 2015 ALDS: “That was the loudest place I’ve ever been. They had thunder sticks, and you couldn’t even talk and hear the person next to you. Then one inning later it was probably the quietest place I’ve ever been.”

On the Wade Davis Game that clinched the 2015 ALCS: “I told him, ‘You made me really nervous down there. Weren’t you nervous?’ He just said, ‘No.’ And he wasn’t!”

On the World Series clinching win over the Mets: “Salvy hits a ground ball down to third, and here comes Hoz. I’m up there yelling, ‘No Hoz, no!’ Because you don’t score on a ground ball to the third baseman. I was telling him that later, after the game, and he said, ‘Oh, I thought you were yelling Go, Hoz, Go!’”

Those memories are only tangentially related to Glass’ answer when asked what he’s proudest of.

The Royals were a broken franchise when Glass purchased the club in April 2000. At Kauffman’s request, Glass chaired the board to oversee the transition to a new owner. Glass has said he had no intention of buying the team, and the board followed Kauffman’s directions to prepare the team for the next owner.

Mostly, that meant cutting costs and avoiding any long-term financial commitments. Glass’ first six years of ownership were similar before the pivot in 2006, which set up the response about Glass’ greatest source of pride.

“The resurrection of baseball in Kansas City,” he said. “You’ve got some of the greatest fans in the world here, but they want a team that wins. I guess that’s true in every city, but we finally got the thing turned around, and people began to revive the interest of baseball in Kansas City.”

Once more: The process took a long time. In conversation, Glass comes across less like he’s doing a victory lap and more like he’s speaking factually.

He is ceaselessly analytical by nature, preferring to make decisions devoid of emotion, which has often belied his love of baseball. He fell in love with the sport as a boy, when the father of another kid in the neighborhood took a group to a St. Louis Cardinals game at Sportsman’s Park.

Stan Musial had a big day, at least in Glass’ memory. A few years later Glass met his idol — Stan The Man himself — and he was kinder than he even expected. Glass was hooked. Eventually, as an owner and member of the Hall of Fame committee, he had occasion to talk with Musial extensively.

Even now, Glass has a wall of TV screens at his house where he watches eight games at once.

The one thing he was unwilling to do during his tenure was dip deep into his own wealth to float payrolls significantly above the Royals’ revenues. Glass and others with knowledge of the Royals’ books say the club generally operated to break even.

They turned big profits from the World Series runs, and ran big deficits in some other years. Glass bought the Royals for $96 million in 2000 and will sell them for $1 billion. He declined to provide specifics when asked how the Royals did in year-by-year operations.

“It would be a little on the negative side,” he said. “But not a lot.”

Glass does not often speak publicly. Some of that is his nature, some his belief that the focus should be on the players and manager and general manager.

But he also has an abnormally tiny care about what people outside the organization or his inner circle think about him. Surely that’s a trait that came in handy with Walmart, and if anything it amplified as he ran the Royals.

This came to mind as he responded to a question about anything he wished fans knew. Again, this is one more question that he had talked around or avoided several times in the past.

“Cleaning up perceptions doesn’t (matter to) me as long as I know,” he said. “There’s always those that feel like you should spend more, that you should sign more free agents: ‘You do what the Yankees do, or the Red Sox do, or the Cubs.’ And there’s not an understanding ...

“You’ve done some good in explaining the difference between small markets and big markets. And there is a big difference. Even with revenue sharing, there’s still a great disparity. If there’s a $200 million a year difference in revenue, that makes a difference. We’ve tried to be responsible and operate the Royals on a break-even basis. We’ve never taken any money out of it. We’ve put a little money in it. But we’ve always tried to manage within our resources.

“We’ve also had the reservation to, if we have a chance, you go all in. Whatever it takes in salaries or whatever it takes in talent to get the piece you need or whatever. I think that’s what we did in ‘14 and ‘15.

“If you manage it responsibly and try to live within your means and then take advantage of your opportunities, a lot of fans don’t understand that because they see other teams doing something different. And if they can go sign people for $200 million plus in contracts, then why don’t we do that? But you can’t.

“This club can be successful going down the road, and John Sherman will do a great job with it.”

Two quick points: First, Glass was among the sport’s strongest voices in pushing for and then achieving more revenue sharing. Second, any grumbling about his unwillingness to personally bankroll higher salaries must be met with the reality that Kauffman operated similarly until the last few years before his death, watching every dollar and complaining about the sport’s economics.

But, anyway, Glass followed these words about economics with — for the third time in our conversation, and not the last — a request that the attention of the moment be on Sherman rather than himself.

The last section of this column will grant that wish, sort of.

The next chapter

In talking to as many people who know Sherman as I could find, the same story was told by two different people. I haven’t written this before because I hadn’t talked to Glass yet.

Basically, the story went that Glass had the opportunity to get a bigger price from someone else but stuck with Sherman to ensure local ownership and that the team would stay in Kansas City.

I told this to Glass. His initial response was to push back on the idea that the Royals would ever leave.

“That shouldn’t even be in anyone’s mind, whether (the buyer) was John or anybody else,” he said.

But then, pressed on the question about a bidding process, Glass acknowledged the story’s general premise.

“There was other interest,” he said. “But I never agreed to talk to anyone else.”

I mentioned that accepting bidders would have likely driven up the price.

“I was told that as well,” he said. “But I never had an interest.”

Now, an obvious point: Accounting for inflation but not taxes, Glass will have made more than $850 million off his original investment. Glass said he does not know what he’ll do with the windfall, but if he took a few million less to streamline the process, he’s not exactly Robin Hood.

Still, the story is worth remembering. Kauffman believed Glass would be the best person to succeed him as the Royals’ owner. Glass saw the same in Sherman, and targeted him exclusively.

Glass first got to know Sherman a few years back, when Sherman initially approached him about buying the Royals. Glass had no interest in selling at that point, but he was impressed with Sherman’s intentions and capabilities.

Sherman moved on to the Cleveland Indians, becoming a minority investor in 2016. Glass serves on MLB’s ownership committee, which put him deep into the vetting process as Sherman sought to buy into that club. His respect for Sherman only grew.

“I wanted someone from Kansas City, who loved baseball, who would do the right thing with the Royals, and who would deliver to this fan base what they deserve,” Glass said. “John was the first person I thought of, so yes, he was targeted. We didn’t do any bidding process. I talked to John. He thought about it, and decided this is something he wanted to do.”

Glass said he does not know how Sherman’s leadership will be different, but the plan “will be to keep this organization basically intact.” He specifically mentioned Moore and Uhlich.

It won’t be Glass’ decision, obviously, but he said he does not have an opinion about whether the Royals should or will build a downtown baseball stadium when their current lease is up in 2031.

Glass’ only advice for Sherman: “Get to the World Series quickly.”

Pressed about what he knows now that he didn’t when he bought the team, Glass talked about the importance of clubhouse and organizational cohesion. You can have good players, he said, but championship clubs require athletes who want more than the big-league lifestyle.

He said he didn’t have much in the way of advice for Sherman, because Sherman has a three-year head start on MLB ownership thanks to his involvement with the Indians (which he’ll relinquish in buying the Royals). Glass has seen the ownership process from the inside, which is one more reason he’s convinced Sherman is the best man to lead the Royals into the future.

“Focus on John,” Glass said. “I understand why he’s not really stepping out. He doesn’t own the team (yet) and is not responsible for the fact that Oakland beat us last night. But I really think it’s always best to focus on the guy coming in, rather than the guy going out.

“And he’s the right choice.”

Editor’s note: Look for expanded audio excerpts later this week from Sam’s interview with Royals owner David Glass on our daily SportsBeat KC podcast.

