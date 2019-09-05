Herbie Teope is joining The Kansas City Star to cover Chiefs, Mahomes, Reid & Co.

Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid says this is the best group of rookies the club has ever had for minicamp during his tenure At the conclusion of the Kansas City Chiefs rookie minicamp Monday afternoon, head coach Andy Reid said that this was the best group of players overall, that he has seen during his tenure in with the Chiefs. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK At the conclusion of the Kansas City Chiefs rookie minicamp Monday afternoon, head coach Andy Reid said that this was the best group of players overall, that he has seen during his tenure in with the Chiefs.

The Kansas City Star is welcoming a new franchise player to the team just in time for what’s shaping up to be one of the most exciting seasons in Chiefs history:

Herbie Teope.

The retired 20-year U.S. Army veteran and Kansas State grad is joining The Star as lead beat writer for Chiefs coverage. His first week on the job starts Monday, Sept. 23. He’ll succeed Brooke Pryor, who is leaving The Star to cover the Pittsburgh Steelers for ESPN.

An award-winning journalist, Teope comes to The Star from The Times-Picayune/New Orleans Advocate, where he has covered the Saints for much of the past three years. He also was the New Orleans-based reporter for NFL.com and NFL Network in 2018-19, and has covered such big NFL events as the Super Bowl, Pro Bowl, Scouting Combine and NFL Draft.

But he still looks upon Kansas City as home. After earning his degree in journalism and mass communications with an outside concentration in psychology from K-State in 2012 (and serving as an online correspondent for The Star from 2008-10, and writer and on-air personality at Time Warner’s Metro Sports from 2006-11), Teope was a Chiefs correspondent for The Associated Press and Pro Football Weekly.

He also covered the Chiefs for the Topeka Capital-Journal and Chiefs Digest before moving to New Orleans.

“The opportunity to return to Kansas City and work for The Star proved too strong to turn down,” Teope said. “I made this area my home after retiring from the Army out of Fort Riley, and I know it well. More important, I understand the Chiefs beat and the passionate fan base from all my previous years being around the team.”

Before his honorable discharge from the military in 2006, Teope enjoyed a 20-year active duty career in the Army, serving as a drill sergeant, air defense artilleryman and military paralegal.

Teope will be joined on the Chiefs beat by reporter Sam McDowell, who’s spent the past six-plus seasons covering Sporting Kansas City of MLS. During his time on the Sporting KC beat, McDowell has broken numerous stories and won awards for feature stories like this one on SKC forward Gerso Fernandes.

Veteran KC sportswriter Blair Kerkhoff will also remain solidly in the mix around 1 Arrowhead Drive. He’ll continue to cover the team with Teope and McDowell but will focus more heavily on building out The Star’s daily SportsBeat KC podcast.

The Star’s SportsBeat KC podcast has doubled its downloads this summer. With Kerkhoff as host and a lineup featuring KC Star columnists Sam Mellinger and Vahe Gregorian, The Star’s beat writers and some special guests, SportsBeat KC features a heavy daily dose of Chiefs talk.

Teope and McDowell will be regular contributors to the podcast as well as The Star’s lineup of video coverage surrounding the Chiefs.

“In my best Andy Reid voice,” Teope said, “I look forward to the challenge of covering the hometown team. Time’s yours, Kansas City.”