Royals’ Adalberto Mondesi leaves game with shoulder injury in first inning

Royals shortstop Adalberto Mondesi left Sunday’s game at Target Field in the first inning with a left shoulder in jury after he made a diving stop in the hole on a hard-hit grounder off the bat of Minnesota Twins slugger Nelson Cruz.

The injury occurred three batters into what became a six-run inning for the Twins.

Mondesi, who singled and stole his 43rd base of the season in the top of the first inning, appeared to re-aggravate a left shoulder injury he suffered in July while diving for a pop-up in foul territory at Kauffman Stadium.

Mondesi dove with his left arm fully extended to make the stop on the ball hit by Cruz. He transferred the ball to his throwing (right) hand, but then he winced in pain and didn’t pop to his feet or attempt to make a throw.

Royals head trainer Nick Kenney and manager Ned Yost came onto the field to tend to Mondesi, who remained seated on the infield dirt. Kenney appeared to be working on Mondesi’s left shoulder.

Mondesi exits the game after injuring what appears to be his shoulder on an attempted diving stop. Not good. pic.twitter.com/OFa7zAH3iD — FOX Sports Kansas City (@FSKansasCity) September 22, 2019

Mondesi went on the IL with a left shoulder subluxation on July 17, and played in nine games during a minor-league rehab assignment from Aug. 20-30.

He rejoined the big-league club when rosters expanded on Sept. 1.

Mondesi, 24, entered the day batting .261 with a .289 on-base percentage and a .423 slugging percentage. He was tied with Arizona’s Eduardo Escobar for the MLB lead in triples (10). He also ranked second the majors in stolen bases despite having played in just 101 of the Royals’ 157 games.

Mondesi became the seventh player in franchise history with at least 40 steals and 10 triples, the first since Carlos Beltran in 2003. He also became the first player since 1900 with 40 steals, 10 triples in fewer than 475 plate appearances, according to Fox Sports Kansas City producer Dave Holtzman.

