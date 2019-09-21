Cheslor Cuthbert’s home run sparks Royals seven-run ninth-inning in a 12-5 win over the Twins

Kansas City Royals pitcher Glenn Sparkman throws to a Minnesota Twins batter during the first inning of a baseball game Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Tom Olmscheid) AP

Going into this offseason there likely won’t be a stone-cold lock as far as who will start at first base for the Royals next year.

Three players who each will assuredly want to throw their hat into the ring made key contributions to the club’s win on Saturday night.

Cheslor Cuthbert hit his first pinch-hit home run, the third this season for the Royals, to give the club a lead in the ninth inning on their way to a 12-5 win over the Minnesota Twins in front of an announced sellout crowd of 37,750 at Target Field. Six of Cuthbert’s nine homers this season have given his club a lead.

The Royals (57-99) will try to salvage a split in the finale of the four-game series against the Twins on Sunday afternoon.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Cuthbert’s home run, a two-run laser pulled down the left-field line on a 1-2 pitch from Twins reliever Taylor Rogers, jump-started a seven-run ninth inning that broke open a tie game. The Royals batted around in the inning.

The last time the Royals scored seven runs in the ninth inning came when they broke a tie against the Twins at Target Field in a 10-3 win on Sept. 6, 2016.

First baseman Ryan O’Hearn collected three hits for the Royals on Saturday night, including a leadoff single in the ninth as well as his 14th home run of the season.

Newcomer Ryan McBroom, who started in right field, went 2 for 4 with two runs scored and a RBI.

O’Hearn snapped an 0-for-17 skid that dated back to a solo home run he hit on the road against the Chicago Cubs on Sept. 11.

The teams wrap-up their series on Sunday afternoon. Right-hander Jorge Lopez (4-8, 5.93 ERA) will start for the Royals, while the Twins list left-hander Martin Perez (10-7, 4.92) as their scheduled starter.

Don't have a KC Star subscription? Help support our sports coverage If you already subscribe to The Star, thanks for your support. If not, our digital sports-only subscription is just $30 per year. It's your ticket to everything sports in Kansas City ... and beyond, and supports our award-winning coverage. CLICK TO SUBSCRIBE