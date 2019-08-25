Royals

Royals scratch out win in extras, beat Indians behind Ryan O’Hearn’s two-homer day

Kansas City Royals’ Jorge Soler smiles as he is congratulated by teammates after hitting a two-run home run in the eighth inning in a baseball game against the Cleveland Indians, Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
CLEVELAND

With a five-run lead, 8-3, and two innings left, it seemed a reasonable bet that the Royals had pretty much put the game away and were about to end their road trip on a winning note.

Even after reliever Jacob Barnes gave up a solo homer in the eighth to make it a four-run game, the lead seemed significant enough.

Royals closer Ian Kennedy emerged from the bullpen rested — he last pitched Monday — and ready to put the final stamp on a road win and send everyone home.

Except he didn’t.

Kennedy gave up four ninth-inning runs, including a pair of home runs. Franmil Reyes’ three-run bomb with two outs and two strikes sent the game into extra innings and the Indians faithful into raucous celebration.

However, the Royals got some clutch late-inning hitting in order to secure a 9-8 win Sunday afternoon in front of an announced 29,360 at Progressive Field. The Royals avoided being swept by the Indians.

Ryan O’Hearn hit two home runs, including the eventual game-winner, and Jorge Soler also homered. Nicky Lopez also had two hits and three RBIs for the Royals.

Soler’s eighth-inning home run, his 36th of the season, moved him within two of tying Mike Moustakas’ single-season club record of 38.

Soler’s two-run homer off Indians relief pitcher Nick Wittgren also snapped the longest homerless streak of the season for Soler (10 games). His last home run came on the road in a two-homer game against the Detroit Tigers on Aug. 11.

The Royals return home and host the Oakland Athletics on Monday night. Right-hander Brad Keller (7-13, 3.95) will start for the Royals, while former Royals pitcher Homer Bailey (11-8, 5.06) will start for the Athletics.

