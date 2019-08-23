Royals start slow and are unable to catch up in loss to Indians

Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Jakob Junis delivers in the first inning of a baseball game against the Cleveland Indians, Friday, Aug. 23, 2019, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak) AP

The Royals actually outscored their hosts from the third through ninth innings. However, the Cleveland Indians made all the noise they needed in the second to collect a much-needed win as they continue to chase a playoff spot in the American League.

Royals starting pitcher Jakob Junis allowed four second-inning runs and the Indians pitching staff made that hold up as the Royals had to swallow a 4-1 loss in the opening game of a three-game weekend series in front of an announced 31,946 at Progressive Field on Friday night.

The Royals (45-84) wore white uniforms (pitchers wore black caps) and had their nicknames on the back of their jerseys as part of Players’ Weekend across Major League Baseball.

Hunter Dozier hit an RBI triple, and Whit Merrifield had two hits in the loss.

Junis, who made his sixth start of the season against the Indians, needed 94 pitches to get through four innings. He allowed four runs on six hits (one home run) and two walks in four innings.

The start marked Junis’ shortest outing since going three and 2/3 innings against the Minnesota Twins on June 16. He got a no-decision in that start.

Indians starter Zach Plesac (7-4) held the Royals to one hit through the first four innings.

The Indians (75-54) also got a home run from All-Star shortstop Francisco Lindor.

The Royals will try to even the series at a game apiece on Saturday evening. Right-hander Glenn Sparkman (3-8, 5.40 ERA) will start opposite Indians right-hander Mike Clevinger (8-2, 3.11).