Royals fall victim to four-run inning for second straight night in loss at Cleveland

Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Mike Clevinger delivers during the first inning in the team’s baseball game against the Kansas City Royals, Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak) AP

The Royals weathered the storm known as Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Mike Clevinger, but they still couldn’t get their offense jump-started against the Indians bullpen.

The Royals didn’t get a hit with runners in scoring position in a 4-2 loss to the Indians in the second game of a three-game set between the teams in front of an announced 33,349 — the second sellout of the season — at Progressive Field on Saturday night.

Clevinger, a right-hander, limited the Royals to one run on four hits and two walks in 5 and 2/3 innings. He struck out eight Royals and left the game with a 4-1 lead.

Clevinger (9-2) entered the night having compiled an 8-0 record and a 1.96 ERA against the Royals in 13 appearances (12 starts). He had the second-best ERA among active pitchers against the Royals behind Chicago Cubs left-hander Jon Lester (minimum 10 starts).

In his two starts against the Royals earlier this season, Clevinger held the Royals to one run on 12 hits over 13 innings. He struck out 16 batters in those two starts without walking anyone. The Indians won both of those Clevinger starts.

Royals catcher Meibrys Viloria went 2 for 4 with a double and RBI, and Jorge Soler drove in a run on a fielder’s choice.

Royals infielder Cheslor Cuthbert snapped out of an 0-for-40 hitting slump with a sixth-inning double that nearly went out of the ballpark. Cuthbert was four at-bats shy of tying the club record for consecutive hitless at-bats of 0 for 44 set by Joe Keough in 1969.

For the second night in a row, a Royals starting pitcher gave up four runs in less than five innings. This time, right-hander Glenn Sparkman (3-9) gave up four runs on six hits (one home run) and three walks in 4 and 1/3 innings.

All three runs off Sparkman came in the third inning, including a three-run home run by Franmil Reyes, his 30th of the season (third in the AL).

The teams wrap up the series on Sunday afternoon. Left-hander Erik Skoglund (0-0, 0.00 ERA) will make his first start of the season for the Royals, while the Indians list right-hander Shane Bieber (12-6, 3.26) as their scheduled starter.