Two Royals prospects have scoreless outings at All-Star Futures Game

While the Major League Baseball All-Stars will be gathering Monday at Progressive Field in Cleveland ahead of Tuesday’s Midsummer Classic, the top prospects from each franchise played Sunday.

The annual All-Star Futures Game featured some of the best minor-league players and the American League prospects tied the National League team 2-2 in a game called after eight innings.

A couple of Royals farmhands performed well.

Left-hander Kris Bubic, who was the 40th overall pick last year, allowed a hit and struck out one in two-thirds of an inning in relief of Matt Manning, who is a Tigers prospect.

Bubic, who is at Class A-Advanced Wilmington, came on in the fourth inning with the bases loaded and one out. He allowed a run-scoring single but then worked out of the jam by getting a strikeout and catching a player trying to steal home. Bubic threw just seven pitches, including five for strikes.

In the sixth inning, Brady Singer struck out two and allowed a single in an inning of work. Singer was the Royals’ top pick in last year’s draft when he was selected 18th overall, and he is currently pitching for Double-A Northwest Arkansas. Of Singer’s 22 pitches, 16 were for strikes.

