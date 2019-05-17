Brady Singer, the Royals’ top pick in last year’s draft, is off to strong start

Royals agree to terms with top pick of 2018 draft, Brady Singer The Kansas City Royals on Tuesday, July 3, 2018, agreed to terms with right-handed pitcher Brady Singer, their top pick of the 2018 draft. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Kansas City Royals on Tuesday, July 3, 2018, agreed to terms with right-handed pitcher Brady Singer, their top pick of the 2018 draft.

It’s a small sample size, but the Royals are likely pleased with how right-hander Brady Singer has pitched in his first season as a professional.

Singer, who was the 18th overall pick in last year’s draft, threw six scoreless innings Thursday and struck out 10 as Class A-Advanced Wilmington beat Frederick 6-1. In his eight starts this season, Singer is 4-2 with a 2.47 ERA and 43 strikeouts in 43 2/3 innings pitched. He’s walked 10 batters and allowed 42 hits.

After being drafted in June out of the University of Florida, Singer didn’t pitch last year, so this is his first season as a professional.

“(The first six weeks as pro) has been a huge learning experience for me,” Singer told MiLB.com. “I learned how to compete and win in college, but it’s different here. The Southeastern Conference was challenging, but there are some hitters where you can get away without having your best stuff. The guys in the pros are here for a reason. They’re all good players and the focus needs to go up a notch. It’s about setting up batters and pitching to the situation.”

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Kansas City Star content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Wilmington, which has a 3 1/2-game lead in the Carolina League’s Northern Division, is second in the league in ERA (3.20) and WHIP (1.25).

Singer isn’t the only pitcher taken in last year’s draft who is thriving at Wilmington.

Right-hander Jackson Kowar, who was drafted 33rd overall, is 2-2 with a 2.92 ERA and 39 strikeouts in 37 innings at Wilmington. Lefty Daniel Lynch, who was taken at No. 34, is 2-2 with a 3.95 ERA and 42 strikeouts in 41 innings pitched.

The trio is sharing an apartment, Lynch said on the Blue Rocks site.

“We understand that we’re all in this thing kind of together,” Lynch said. “The Royals have done a great job of expressing that to us. It’s not about who’s going to be the ace, it’s about being teammates, having success as a team and about us moving up together.”