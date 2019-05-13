Royals-Rangers series preview, probable pitchers: KC wraps up homestand against Rangers

Danny Duffy has quality start as Royals roll over Astros Kansas City Royals pitcher Danny Duffy allowed two runs in 6 2/3 innings in a 12-2 win over the Houston Astros in Texas on May 7, 2019. The starts marked Duffy's third in the majors since starting the season on the injured list. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Kansas City Royals pitcher Danny Duffy allowed two runs in 6 2/3 innings in a 12-2 win over the Houston Astros in Texas on May 7, 2019. The starts marked Duffy's third in the majors since starting the season on the injured list.

Matchup: The Royals (14-27) begin a three-game series against the Texas Rangers (17-21) Tuesday night at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City. First pitch Tuesday and Wednesday is scheduled for 7:15 p.m. Central. Thursday’s game is slated for a 12:15 p.m. start.

TV/Radio: Fox Sports Kansas City will televise all three games, and KCSP (610 AM) will have the radio broadcasts. Thursday’s game will also be broadcast on KYYS (1250 AM).

Probable rotations: Texas: Shelby Miller (rh, 1-2, 7.48), Mike Minor (lh, 3-3, 2.68), Lance Lynn (rh, 4-3, 5.48); Kansas City: Danny Duffy (lh, 1-1, 3.06), Jorge Lopez (rh, 0-4, 6.07), Homer Bailey (rh, 4-3, 4.83).

Rangers notes: The Rangers are coming off of having been swept by the Houston Astros in a four-game series. They fell 15-5 in the series finale on Sunday. Shortstop Elvis Andrus hit his sixth home run of the season in the loss. … Wednesday’s scheduled starter Mike Minor spent the 2016-17 seasons with the Royals. He spent 2016 in the minors and made 10 appearances combined between Double-A and Triple-A. In 2017, he made 65 relief appearances and recorded a 2.55 ERA, 17 holds and six saves in nine save opportunities. In eight starts this season, Minor has allowed three runs or fewer seven times and has a 1.04 WHIP. … Left fielder Joey Gallo was tied for fifth in the majors in home runs (12) going into Monday night. He’s batting .248 with a .399 on-base percentage and a .615 slugging percentage. He’s struck out 53 times in 34 games, including seven 14 strikeouts in his past seven games. During that recent seven-game stretch, Gallo’s slash line is .174/.367/.348. He got a day off on Sunday.

Royals notes: The Royals will try to shake off Sunday’s 6-1 loss to the Philadelphia Phillies, which left them without a series win in eight consecutive series (0-7-1). Sunday’s loss marked the first time in 41 games the Royals didn’t have an extra-base hit. … Right fielder/designated hitter Jorge Soler’s production has picked up slightly in May. Soler enters the series with an overall slash line of .248/.308/.510 with 10 home runs and 25 RBIs. In 12 games since the change of the calendar, Soler has batted .302 with .367 OBP and a .581 slugging percentage. He also has three home runs, three doubles and eight RBIs during that stretch. … Since April 23, the bullpen has allowed 24 earned runs in 66 2/3 innings (3.24 ERA) with 8.5 strikeout per nine innings and a .221 opponents batting average in 18 games. In his past 15 appearances, former Rangers reliever Jake Diekman has a 1.42 ERA with a 0.79 WHIP and 18 strikeouts and six walks in 12 2/3 innings. In his past nine games, he hasn’t allowed a run. Brad Boxberger has pitched six consecutive scoreless innings.