Royals

Royals-Rangers series preview, probable pitchers: KC wraps up homestand against Rangers

Danny Duffy has quality start as Royals roll over Astros

Kansas City Royals pitcher Danny Duffy allowed two runs in 6 2/3 innings in a 12-2 win over the Houston Astros in Texas on May 7, 2019. The starts marked Duffy's third in the majors since starting the season on the injured list. By
Up Next
Kansas City Royals pitcher Danny Duffy allowed two runs in 6 2/3 innings in a 12-2 win over the Houston Astros in Texas on May 7, 2019. The starts marked Duffy's third in the majors since starting the season on the injured list. By

Matchup: The Royals (14-27) begin a three-game series against the Texas Rangers (17-21) Tuesday night at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City. First pitch Tuesday and Wednesday is scheduled for 7:15 p.m. Central. Thursday’s game is slated for a 12:15 p.m. start.

TV/Radio: Fox Sports Kansas City will televise all three games, and KCSP (610 AM) will have the radio broadcasts. Thursday’s game will also be broadcast on KYYS (1250 AM).

Probable rotations: Texas: Shelby Miller (rh, 1-2, 7.48), Mike Minor (lh, 3-3, 2.68), Lance Lynn (rh, 4-3, 5.48); Kansas City: Danny Duffy (lh, 1-1, 3.06), Jorge Lopez (rh, 0-4, 6.07), Homer Bailey (rh, 4-3, 4.83).

Rangers notes: The Rangers are coming off of having been swept by the Houston Astros in a four-game series. They fell 15-5 in the series finale on Sunday. Shortstop Elvis Andrus hit his sixth home run of the season in the loss. … Wednesday’s scheduled starter Mike Minor spent the 2016-17 seasons with the Royals. He spent 2016 in the minors and made 10 appearances combined between Double-A and Triple-A. In 2017, he made 65 relief appearances and recorded a 2.55 ERA, 17 holds and six saves in nine save opportunities. In eight starts this season, Minor has allowed three runs or fewer seven times and has a 1.04 WHIP. … Left fielder Joey Gallo was tied for fifth in the majors in home runs (12) going into Monday night. He’s batting .248 with a .399 on-base percentage and a .615 slugging percentage. He’s struck out 53 times in 34 games, including seven 14 strikeouts in his past seven games. During that recent seven-game stretch, Gallo’s slash line is .174/.367/.348. He got a day off on Sunday.

Royals notes: The Royals will try to shake off Sunday’s 6-1 loss to the Philadelphia Phillies, which left them without a series win in eight consecutive series (0-7-1). Sunday’s loss marked the first time in 41 games the Royals didn’t have an extra-base hit. … Right fielder/designated hitter Jorge Soler’s production has picked up slightly in May. Soler enters the series with an overall slash line of .248/.308/.510 with 10 home runs and 25 RBIs. In 12 games since the change of the calendar, Soler has batted .302 with .367 OBP and a .581 slugging percentage. He also has three home runs, three doubles and eight RBIs during that stretch. … Since April 23, the bullpen has allowed 24 earned runs in 66 2/3 innings (3.24 ERA) with 8.5 strikeout per nine innings and a .221 opponents batting average in 18 games. In his past 15 appearances, former Rangers reliever Jake Diekman has a 1.42 ERA with a 0.79 WHIP and 18 strikeouts and six walks in 12 2/3 innings. In his past nine games, he hasn’t allowed a run. Brad Boxberger has pitched six consecutive scoreless innings.

Related stories from Kansas City Star
Lynn Worthy

Lynn Worthy covers the Kansas City Royals and Major League Baseball for The Star. A native of the Northeast, he’s covered high school, collegiate and professional sports for The Lowell Sun, Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin, Allentown Morning Call and The Salt Lake Tribune. He’s won awards for sports features and sports columns.
  Comments  