Hot-hitting Royals prospect Nicky Lopez is headed to the major leagues

Nicky Lopez open to play anywhere needed to help Royals succeed Kansas City Royals infielder Nicky Lopez is hoping for an opportunity to play at any position that will help the team to succeed. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Kansas City Royals infielder Nicky Lopez is hoping for an opportunity to play at any position that will help the team to succeed.

Infielder Nicky Lopez is on his way to the Royals.

The club announced on Monday that will select Lopez from Triple A Omaha before Tuesday’s series opener against the Texas Rangers at Kauffman Stadium.

Right-handed pitcher Jake Newberry was optioned to Triple A after Sunday’s game.

Because Lopez is not on the 40-man roster, a corresponding move will be announced on Tuesday.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Kansas City Star content across all your devices. SAVE NOW #ReadLocal

Lopez, 24, was the Royals’ fifth-round selection in the 2016 draft. He’s been raking in Omaha, with a .353/.457/.500 slash line, six doubles and three home runs. He has 27 runs scored and nine stolen bases.

Last season, Lopez split the year between Double-A Northwest Arkansas and Omaha and hit .308/.382/.417. He led all Royals minor-leaguers in hits (155).