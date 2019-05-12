One inning makes the difference as Royals drop series finale against Phillies

Philadelphia Phillies’ J.T. Realmuto (10) crosses the plate in front of Kansas City Royals catcher Cam Gallagher to score on a two run single by Odubel Herrera during the fifth inning of a baseball game Sunday, May 12, 2019, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) AP

The rain relented, the Royals grabbed an early lead and their starting pitcher Jakob Junis looked sharp and strong. For about four innings, it actually looked as though a Mother’s Day full of sunshine and rainbows was in the forecast. Then the clouds rolled back in.

In the span of one inning, the Philadelphia Phillies eliminated the Royals’ slight lead, chased Junis from the game and gave their rookie starting pitcher all the cushion he needed. The Royals came away from the rubber match of their three-game set with a 6-1 loss in front of an announced 19,640 at Kauffman Stadium, and they’re still looking for their first series win since they swept Cleveland on April 12-14.

The Royals (14-27) are off Monday and begin a three-game home series against the Texas Rangers on Tuesday night.

Perhaps a little rest and a new opponent will reignite an offense that scored one run in the final 18 innings of its series with the Phillies (23-16).

Junis allowed five runs (four earned), three hits and a career-high five walks in 4 1/3 innings. All five runs came in the fifth inning. He failed to get through five innings for just the second time this season.

Meanwhile, Phillies rookie left-hander Cole Irvin stifled the Royals offense for seven innings. One night after having been shut out by the Phillies, the Royals managed just five hits and one run against Irvin in his major-league debut. Irvin struck out five and walked one.

Alex Gordon’s third-inning broken-bat single into left field with runners on first and second drove in the game’s first run. Catcher Cam Gallagher scored from second, but Phillies left fielder Nick Williams threw to third to try and get the trail runner, Billy Hamilton.

Hamilton and third baseman Maikel Franco got tangled up as Williams’ throw took him into Hamilton’s path. Hamilton was initially called out, and that out may have occurred before Gallagher crossed home plate. Upon review, the out call at third was reversed.

Junis cruised through the majority of the first three innings — he’d given up one hit and one walk while having struck out four — and worked out of moderate trouble in the fourth. He got a ground out by Cesar Hernandez with runners on the corners and two outs.

In the fifth, Junis had to tread lightly. Williams reached on an error by Adalberto Mondesi, who fielded a slow roller but couldn’t make the switch from glove to throwing hand. Junis then walked Andrew McCutchen and gave up an RBI single to Jean Segura with the Phillies’ two biggest bats, Bryce Harper and Rhys Hoskins, coming to the plate and the score tied 1-1.

After Harper walked to load the bases with one out, Junis walked Hoskins to force in the go-ahead run. Royals manager Ned Yost then went to left-hander Richard Lovelady out of the bullpen with J.T. Realmuto, an all-star catcher and Silver Slugger winner, due up and left-handed hitting Odubel Herrera behind him.

Realmuto lined a two-run doubled to right field, and Herrera poked a two-run single into center as the Phillies ran their total to six runs in the inning.

Neither team scored in the final four innings.