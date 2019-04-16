Royals’ Ned Yost: Staff working diligently to get bullpen fixed Royals manager Ned Yost speaks to reporters following a 5-4 loss to the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field on April 15, 2019. The Royals suffered their sixth one-run loss and have also lost seven times when leading after the sixth or later. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Royals manager Ned Yost speaks to reporters following a 5-4 loss to the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field on April 15, 2019. The Royals suffered their sixth one-run loss and have also lost seven times when leading after the sixth or later.

The Royals made a change after the initial lineups had been posted on Tuesday. Starting catcher Martin Maldonado was removed from the lineup in favor of backup catcher Cam Gallagher going into the second game of a three-game series against the Chicago White Sox in Chicago.

“He’s sick,” Royals manager Ned Yost said of Maldonado. “He was going to take it easy and try to play. But it was like let him rest today. I was going to give tomorrow off, but he’ll probably play tomorrow, so it’s fine.”

Maldonado, who went 1-for-3 with double on Monday night, is batting .195 this season. Behind the plate, he’s caught 3 of 7 runners attempting to steal. He’s started 13 games so far this season and has a .298 on-base percentage and a .268 slugging percentage.

Gallagher will make his fourth start of this season. Gallagher has posted a slash line of .182/.182/.182 in limited time this season.

Mondesi: Royals shortstop Adalberto Mondesi gets the day off on Tuesday, his first of the season. Yost alluded to the possibility of giving Mondesi the day off when he spoke with writers on Monday. With Mondesi getting the day off, Whit Merrifield is now the lone player to start every game this season for the Royals.

Through the first 16 games, Mondesi has batted .269 with four doubles, four triples and two home runs. He’s posted an .296 on-base percentage and a .537 slugging percentage.

Chris Owings will start at shortstop for the first time this season.

Milestone: Owings’ first home run of the season came off Ervin Santana on Monday night, and it was also his 500th career hit. Owings went 2-for-3 with a run scored, a walk and two RBI in the 5-4 loss. In his last eight games, Owings has 9-for-29 with a slash line of .310/.375/.517 with six RBI.

Is stat so?: Tonight’s pitching matchup of Royals starter Jorge Loves and White Sox starter Reynaldo Lopez will be the first in Major League Baseball history in which both starting pitchers have the last name Lopez, according to the Elias Sports Bureau. Jorge Lopez will be making his 13th career start, while Reynaldo Lopez will make his 50th. Each is looking for his first win of 2019.

Tuesday’s lineup

1. Whit Merrifield, 2b

2. Alex Gordon, lf

3. Hunter Dozier, 3b

4. Ryan O’Hearn, 1b

5. Jorge Soler, rf

6. Lucas Duda, dh

7. Chris Owings, ss

8. Cam Gallagher, c

9. Billy Hamilton, cf

Starting pitcher: Jorge Lopez (rh, 0-1, 3.71)