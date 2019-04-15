Danny Duffy continues building towards return to Royals

How the Salvy Splash became the Royals’ winning tradition Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez has been tossing cold liquids onto teammates to celebrate wins for several seasons now. Fox Sports Kansas City announcer Joel Goldberg comments on what the Salvy Splash means to Royals fans. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez has been tossing cold liquids onto teammates to celebrate wins for several seasons now. Fox Sports Kansas City announcer Joel Goldberg comments on what the Salvy Splash means to Royals fans.

Left-handed starter Danny Duffy took another step in his throwing progression on Monday.

The veteran pitcher has stayed in Arizona for extended spring training after having to shut down his throwing in the middle of spring training due to shoulder soreness. He did not have enough time to build back up and break camp with the team.

Duffy reported feeling good after having pitched four innings and 61 pitches on Monday, according to Royals manager Ned Yost.

Duffy’s next outing is scheduled for 5 innings at 75 to 80 pitches on Saturday. Yost wasn’t sure how close he was to going on a rehab assignment.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Kansas City Star content across all your devices. SAVE NOW #ReadLocal

Jackie Robinson Day: Player across Major League Baseball will wear the jersey number 42 on Monday in recognition of Jackie Robinson Day. MLB will celebrate the 72nd anniversary of Robinson breaking baseball’s color barrier in 1947. Along with the jersey number, teams will have a commemorative sleeve patch. For batting practice, teams will have the option of wearing “Jackie Robinson 100” T-shirts as well as socks featuring the Jackie Robinson 42 logo.

Days off: Yost said he decided to give right fielder/designated hitter Jorge Soler a day off today as the Royals start their three-game series against the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field. There’s no injury or underlying reason other than the team being in the midst of a string of 19 consecutive days with a game. Yost said he wanted to find a day off for Adalberto Mondesi too, perhaps Wednesday, but he didn’t commit to that being the day.

Show me: With Frank Schwindel back in the minors, the “soft platoon” at first base seemingly lost its right-handed counterpart to Ryan O’Hearn. However, Yost isn’t totally comfortable with O’Hearn playing regularly against left-handed pitchers — even after his key walk in the ninth inning on Sunday against left-handed reliever Brad Hand.

If the Royals were convinced they wanted to give O’Hearn a day off against left-handed pitcher, they’d have the option of moving Hunter Dozier over from third to first. The lack of a platoon partner or right-handed hitting first baseman may leave the door open for O’Hearn to prove himself.

“It’s a good chance to give him that opportunity to show me that he can do it,” Yost said of O’Hearn.

Monday’s lineup

1. Whit Merrifield, 2b

2. Adalberto Mondesi, ss

3. Alex Gordon, lf

4. Hunter Dozier, 3b

5. Ryan O’Hearn, 1b

6. Lucas Duda, dh

7. Chris Owings, rf

8. Martin Maldonado, c

9. Billy Hamilton, cf

Starting pitcher: Heath Fillmyer (rh, 0-0, 15.00)