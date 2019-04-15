Royals bullpen woes return in one-run loss to White Sox

Chicago White Sox’s Yolmer Sanchez scores on a double by Leury Garcia during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals, Monday, April 15, 2019, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Matt Marton) AP

The bullpen trials and tribulations reared their head again for the Royals after a brief respite.

The Royals coughed up one-run lead in the eighth inning en route to a 5-4 loss to the Chicago White Sox in front of an announced 12,553 at Guaranteed Rate Field on Monday night.

The loss snapped a three-game win streak and started a 10-game road swing for the Royals that will also include series against the New York Yankees and Tampa Bay Rays.

For the second time in five days, Brad Boxberger gave up a late lead in a tight game. Unlike Thursday’s loss in Kansas City when Boxberger was the victim of unfortunate circumstances that included windy conditions and Billy Hamilton having collided with the outfield wall, this one fell on Boxberger’s ability to execute pitches.

With a 4-3 lead in the eighth inning, Boxberger (0-3) gave up a double off the left-field wall to Tim Anderson, and then a two-run home run to the next batter, Wellington Castillo, as the White Sox took a 5-4 lead.

The Royals (5-11) have now lost six games by one run.

A three-run second inning that featured a solo home run by Hunter Dozier and a two-run homer by Chris Owings gave the Royals the early lead, but the White Sox answered with a three-run fifth inning that included a pair of replay reversals that wiped out apparent double plays.

One of the reversals overturned a double play on a diving catch by Gold Glove winning left fielder Alex Gordon, who alertly leapt to his feet and uncorked a one-hop throw to try to double-up the runner at first base.

The Royals scored the go-ahead run in the top of the seventh without a hit. Billy Hamilton’s leadoff walk turned into a three-base mistake. Hamilton stole second base, and the errant throw from the catcher allowed Hamilton to advance to third with no outs and Whit Merrifield batting.

Merrifield’s sac fly to right field scored Hamilton and put the Royals ahead 4-3.