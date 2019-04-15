Royals’ Martin Maldonado make a rookie mistake with his first ‘Salvy Splash’

With Royals catcher Salvador Perez sidelined for the season with an injured elbow, the “Salvy Splash” had been shelved.

However, after the Royals beat the Indians 9-8 on Sunday and finished a three-game sweep at Kauffman Stadium, new Royals catcher Martin Maldonado tried his hand at the “Salvy Splash.”

He made one rookie mistake: never use actual Gatorade.

Perez normally grabs the cooler with ice water to splash a teammate. But Hunter Dozier, who had the game-winning hit in the bottom of the ninth inning, was covered in sticky orange Gatorade.

Dozier couldn’t have cared less:

Hunter Dozier was the hero today and earned a 'Maldy Splash' after his game-winning hit. #AlwaysRoyal



Dozier: "It's good to get a sweep here and we're on a high note. We're looking forward to going to Chicago." pic.twitter.com/Ayu6n7DjDz — FOX Sports Kansas City (@FSKansasCity) April 14, 2019