Royals’ Martin Maldonado make a rookie mistake with his first ‘Salvy Splash’

Screengrab of Fox Sports Kansas City Twitter video

With Royals catcher Salvador Perez sidelined for the season with an injured elbow, the “Salvy Splash” had been shelved.

However, after the Royals beat the Indians 9-8 on Sunday and finished a three-game sweep at Kauffman Stadium, new Royals catcher Martin Maldonado tried his hand at the “Salvy Splash.”

He made one rookie mistake: never use actual Gatorade.

Perez normally grabs the cooler with ice water to splash a teammate. But Hunter Dozier, who had the game-winning hit in the bottom of the ninth inning, was covered in sticky orange Gatorade.

Dozier couldn’t have cared less:

