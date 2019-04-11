Royals add Jake Newberry to bullpen, Terrance Gore gets his second start

Royals’ Whit Merrifield breaks George Brett’s franchise record Royals star Whit Merrifield broke George Brett's franchise record for consecutive games with a hit by collecting a hit in his 31st consecutive game against the Seattle Mariners at Kauffman Stadium on Wednesday, April 11, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Royals star Whit Merrifield broke George Brett's franchise record for consecutive games with a hit by collecting a hit in his 31st consecutive game against the Seattle Mariners at Kauffman Stadium on Wednesday, April 11, 2019.

The Royals called up right-handed pitcher Jake Newberry from Triple-A Omaha to add a fresh arm to the bullpen on Thursday. Newberry pitched in 14 games out of the Royals bullpen last season, so he’s no stranger to Kansas City. Though the path to Kauffman Stadium was a little different this time around because of flooding on Interstate 29.

“Twenty-nine was closed halfway through, so I took little backroads through Kansas and Nebraska,” Newberry said. “A lot of big rigs were on it, two-lane road. Trying to get around them wasn’t fun.”

Newberry said it took roughly three and a half hours to get to town, but it could have been worse.

Newberry said he got word of his promotion while Wednesday night’s Royals game was still going on. Omaha’s game had already been postponed because of rain. The Royals close out a series against the Seattle Mariners at 12:15 p.m. Thursday.

Newberry last threw on Tuesday for Omaha, and he said he wasn’t sure what role he might get used in for the Royals.

“I haven’t been told anything,” Newberry said. “I’m just going to come out here and help the team anyway I can.”

Schwindel sent down: In order to make room for Newberry, the Royals optioned first baseman Frank Schwindel to Triple-A. Royals manager Ned Yost said he wished they didn’t have to send Schwindel down, but they were in need of bullpen options.

“We’ve got Wily (Peralta) today who is fresh,” Yost said. “(Glenn) Sparkman has had a day from 45 pitches, so he’s going to have to go. I mean there’s guys that can go back-to-back. (Richard) Lovelady has never gone back-to-back, let alone three out of four. It’s just trying to get him in the swing of things. I mean, I’ll use him. He’s just got to get used to it.

“When You go five, four, three (innings with your starters), you’re eating up a lot of your pen,” Yost said. “We just needed the arm. I didn’t want to send Frank down. I don’t really like going with a three-man bench, but to get the extra arm up here that we need right now, I’m willing to do it.”

Fifth starter candidates: Yost said Ian Kennedy would not be a candidate to get stretched out as a potential fifth starter. Scott Barlow, Sparkman and Fillmyer remain in the running as potential starters. The Royals currently list Monday’s starting pitcher in Chicago as TBA.

Gore starts again: Outfielder Terrance Gore is back in the starting lineup after having logged his first career start on Wednesday night. He started for Alex Gordon in left field and went 3-for-4 with a double, triple, a run scored, an RBI and two stolen bases.

Gore will start in center field as Billy Hamilton get his first day off of the season.

Thursday’s lineup

1. Whit Merrifield, rf

2. Adalberto Mondesi, ss

3. Alex Gordon, lf

4. Jorge Soler, dh

5. Ryan O’Hearn, 1b

6. Hunter Dozier, 3b

7. Chris Owings, 2b

8. Martin Maldonado, c

9. Terrance Gore, cf

Starting pitcher: Jorge Lopez (rh, 0-1, 4.09)