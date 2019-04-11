Whit Merrifield’s hitting streak ends as Royals’ losing skid continues

Royals’ Whit Merrifield breaks George Brett’s franchise record Royals star Whit Merrifield broke George Brett's franchise record for consecutive games with a hit by collecting a hit in his 31st consecutive game against the Seattle Mariners at Kauffman Stadium on Wednesday, April 11, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Royals star Whit Merrifield broke George Brett's franchise record for consecutive games with a hit by collecting a hit in his 31st consecutive game against the Seattle Mariners at Kauffman Stadium on Wednesday, April 11, 2019.

In the most bizarre ending so far this season and under perhaps the unluckiest circumstances imaginable, the Royals losing streak extended to 10 games as Whit Merrifield’s franchise-record hitting streak was snapped on Thursday afternoon.

The Royals were victims of a four-game series sweep at the hands of the Seattle Mariners, losing 7-6 in 10 innings in front of an announced 10,231 at Kauffman Stadium.

Merrifield’s streak stopped at 31 games, one game longer than Hall of Famer George Brett’s previous franchise record. Merrifield, who entered the day batting .340, went 0 for 6 with four fly outs and two strikeouts.

His last chance to extend the streak came in the 10th inning with two outs, but he struck out to end the game.

The Royals were up 6-4 going into the top half of the ninth inning, and relief pitcher Brad Boxberger came within one out of securing the victory.

Center fielder Billy Hamilton, who’d just entered the game as a defensive replacement, appeared to momentarily have the deep fly ball off the bat of Mitch Haniger. Hamilton’s momentum carried him into the outfield wall just after the ball caromed off the webbing of his glove for a two-run triple.

The Royals training staff came to the warning track to tend to Hamilton, who remained hunched over after the play. Hamilton was taken off the field on a cart.

Because Hamilton replaced Terrance Gore, who started in center field, the Royals put designated hitter Jorge Soler in right field and went without the DH for the rest of the game. Merrifield moved over from right to center field.

The Royals couldn’t muster a walk-off in the ninth inning, and Mariners slugger Daniel Vogelbach’s sixth home run of the season came in the top of the 10th and provided the margin of victory.