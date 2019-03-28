Royals

Buy a ticket to the Royals’ opener? You get a free ticket later this season

By Sam McDowell

March 28, 2019 07:45 PM

The Royals are offering fans a rain check after a rainy Opening Day.

The club will provide a free voucher toward a future game to fans who purchased tickets for Opening Day. It can be redeemed anytime from April through the end of the season.

Even those who attended Thursday’s opener against the Chicago White Sox, which was delayed two hours, will receive the voucher.

“This is a thank you to our fans who waited out the weather to support us on Opening Day,” said Kevin Uhlich, the Royals’ senior vice president of business operations. “We also know many fans who bought tickets couldn’t make it out to The K because of the delay, and we want to reward their loyalty, too.”

The Royals will send emails to the same email addresses fans used to purchase tickets for Opening Day, according to a press release. The voucher will be good for one ticket in a comparable seating area, subject to availability.

