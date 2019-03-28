Royals, Brad Keller triumph over White Sox in rainy season opener

For at least one soggy-yet-satisfying night at the ballpark the formula the Royals pledged themselves to this offseason checked all the desired boxes.

Defense, the growth of a young and talented pitcher and speed were all crucial elements to the 5-3 season-opening win in front of 31,675 at a rain-soaked Kauffman Stadium on Thursday.

Adalberto Mondesi clubbed a pair of triples for the Royals, Whit Merrifield had one hit, stole two bases and scored two runs, and Alex Gordon collected an RBI and scored twice.

The game began after a delay, as a heavy rain deluge fell on Kauffman Stadium. The field remained covered until approximately 4:15 p.m. for what had been scheduled for a 3:15 p.m. first pitch. The delay lasted a grand total of 1 hour, 46 minutes leading into a 1-2-3 first inning for Royals starting pitcher Brad Keller.

Keller, who posted the second-best ground-ball rate in the American League last season, recorded six of the first nine outs recorded via ground balls. He also gave hitters a little something different to chew on to start 2019.

Keller, who pitched seven scoreless innings, aimed in spring training to make the slider a weapon this season, a wipe-out pitch to get consistent swing-and-misses from opposing batters to complement his knack for inducing ground balls.

With one start under his belt, Keller seems well on his way to establishing that pitch and his prowess as more than just a ground-ball pitcher. Four of his five strikeouts came via batters flailing at the slider for strike three.

Speed, replay review and situational hitting by a veteran cornerstone gave the Royals their first lead of the season in the fourth inning.

Mondesi tripled into the right-field corner for the first hit of the day by the Royals. Third-base umpire Gabe Morales initially called Mondesi out, having signaled that he came off the base as he slid into third, but upon review the call got reversed.

With Mondesi on third and zero outs in a scoreless tie, Gordon smacked a fly ball deep to right field within a couple feet of a two-run home run. However, White Sox right fielder Daniel Palka jumped to make a catch at the wall. Gordon put the ball in the air deep enough to allow Mondesi to score easily and give the Royals a 1-0 advantage.

Speed set the stage for the Royals’ sixth-inning scoring. The reigning two-time American League stolen base champion Merrifield stole second and third with Gordon at the plate and one out.

After Gordon got hit by a pitch for the 100th time in his career — which extended his franchise record — cleanup hitter Jorge Soler swatted an RBI single on the ground into left field that brought in Merrifield for the game’s second run.

Frank Schwindel, who made his major-league debut, hit a grounder that second baseman Yolmer Sanchez didn’t glove. The error allowed Gordon to score from second and pushed the Royals edge to 3-0 with one out in the sixth.

The Royals’ two-run seventh included an RBI triple by Mondesi — which tied a franchise record for triples in a season opener — and an RBI double by Soler.

Ian Kennedy pitched a scoreless inning of relief, but the ninth inning required the contingent of Wily Peralta, Jake Diekman, Kevin McCarthy and Brad Boxberger to close it out. The White Sox scored three ninth-inning runs after being held scoreless in the first eight.