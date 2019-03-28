Frank Schwindel expects a big group of supporters to see his Royals’ debut

The weather report for the Royals’ season opener Thursday was iffy, but nothing will rain on Frank Schwindel’s parade.

After twice being chosen Class AAA Omaha’s hitter of the year and then twice being made available to any major-league team in the Rule 5 draft, Schwindel may have wondered what his future might hold with the Royals.

But he kept the faith and on Thursday was added to the Royals’ 40-man roster and was called to the major-league team for the start of the season.

“I had two good years in a row, but like I said, everything happens for a reason, just had to keep it going, and it just wasn’t my time for whatever reason,” Schwindel said. “Now to get the opportunity, and this is only the beginning.”

It’s been a whirlwind week for Schwindel, who was told by manager Ned Yost that he’d be going to Omaha. After a beat, Yost added that after the Royals played their exhibition game against the Storm Chasers, Schwindel would be going Kansas City with the big-league club.

Yost said that bit of misdirection is one of the best parts of his job.

“That’s as much fun telling a guy that he’s made the team compared to as much not fun telling a guy like (infielder Humberto) Arteaga he didn’t make the team,” Yost said. “It comes with the good and bad.”

Schwindel arrived at Kauffman Stadium around 9:15 a.m. on Thursday and signed his major-league contract with the Royals soon after. He was in the lineup, batting fifth at and playing first base for the opener against the White Sox.

Schwindel’s parents and sister were expected to be at the game. Ditto for a college friend who surprised Schwindel. Two buddies from high school found a cheap flight to Lincoln, Neb., and were planning to drive to Kauffman Stadium.

“A great support system,” Schwindel said. “I’m happy that a bunch of guys can make it out. My wife and her family, they’ve been with me through out, so it’s just been unbelievable to have their support.

“We’ll see if any restaurant will take 15 or 20 people.”

Fans were excited to see Schwindel get this chance, too. Last year he batted .286 with a career-best 24 home runs at Omaha and set a franchise record with 38 doubles. He was second in the Pacific Coast lead in extra-base hits (63) and totals bases (258).

But Schwindel wasn’t on the 40-man roster and thus didn’t get a September call-up. His was merely delayed a few months.

On Thursday, Royals fans greeted Schwindel at Kauffman Stadium, and he heard from excited Twitter users, too.

“I’ve seen a couple of those tweets that are pretty funny like (the nickname) Frank the Tank, all that stuff,” Schwindel said. “They’ve been great, they’ve been very supportive from what I’ve seen and I’m excited and I know they are too.”

Schwindel took batting practice at Kauffman Stadium during Wednesday’s workout and sneaked a peek at the field on Thursday. But nothing will match digging into the batter’s box for the first time.

“I don’t think I can even explain how it feels today,” Schwindel said. “I don’t think it’s sunk in yet because of the weather report. But once we’re out there getting warmed up ready for that first pitch, then it’ll be an even more special feeling.”