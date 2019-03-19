What’s new at Kauffman Stadium this season? Korean BBQ, brisket-topped tots and more

The Royals’ home opener is just a little more than a week away, but Aramark hopes it has some winners already with seven new concession items it’s rolling out at Kauffman Stadium this season.
In past years, some of Kauffman’s outlandish offerings put it on national “craziest ballpark food” lists — a cheese-stuffed, tempura-battered burger in 2016; a jumbo hot dog with fried egg, bacon, cheddar cheese and sausage gravy in 2017.
Not this year.
Look for such sensible fare as Kansas City’s perennial menu favorite, barbecue, from brisket-topped tots to a barbecue burger, along with a towering grilled or fried chicken sandwich.
But vegan and gluten-free customers also are covered with a 100 percent plant-based “sausage.” Prices will be released later.
The items:
▪ Brisket Topped Tots: Tater tots, smoked brisket, white queso, barbecue sauce and green onions.
▪ Beyond Sausage. One of its “better-for-you” options, it is 100 percent plant-based and served with sauerkraut (vegan and gluten-free).
▪ Artisan Chicken Sandwich: Grilled or fried chicken, roasted garlic aioli, candied bacon, pepper jack cheese, heirloom tomato, lettuce, avocado and fried egg on a split-top glazed roll.
▪ BBQ Burger: Single or double burger, melted cheese, smoked pulled pork, onion rings and Sweet Baby Ray’s Barbecue Sauce.
▪ Bullpen Burger: Angus patty, “secret sauce,” lettuce, tomato and onion on a toasted buttered bun.
▪ Korean BBQ: Smoked pork kielbasa, barbecue sauce and daikon kimchi slaw.
▪ Chocolate Strawberry Swiss Roll: Chocolate sponge cake swirled with strawberry jam and white chocolate mousse, and rolled in milk chocolate ganache.
In 2018, Aramark promoted such new items as specialty hot dogs with different toppings, tacos with smoked brisket and a coconut chicken salad.
