Astros pitcher tweets a sweet get-well message to Royals’ Salvador Perez

Some Royals fans may not hold Astros pitcher Lance McCullers, Jr. in high regard based on a gesture he made during the 2015 American League Divisional Series.





However, McCullers did something cool this week for one of the most popular Royals players.

Royals catcher Salvador Perez had Tommy John surgery Wednesday to repair a damaged ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow and he will miss the entire 2019 season. The team announced that the surgery, which was performed by Neal ElAttrache, was a success.

McCullers tweeted an encouraging message to Perez on Wednesday: “I wish you luck on your surgery and recovery my man. You will be back hitting homers off me in no time. See you in 2020!”

.@SalvadorPerez15 I wish you luck on your surgery and recovery my man. You will be back hitting homers off me in no time . See you in 2020! — Lance McCullers Jr. (@LMcCullers43) March 6, 2019

Perez has three career home runs off McCullers (two in the regular season and one in the playoffs), but McCullers won’t be serving up any homers to anyone this season.

That’s because McCullers also had Tommy John surgery, although it came in November. He also is expected to miss the 2019 season.

McCullers followed with a bit of advice on what to expect: “I’m also very sorry this happened to you... all the doctors on twitter told me that ‘you hurt your arm for throwing so many curveballs’. Also, It’s all up hill after you get the cast off.”