Barstow School claims state team-tennis championship in Missouri. Rockhurst places 2nd
The Barstow School tennis team wrapped up a stellar spring season Saturday with a high school team championship in the state of Missouri.
Barstow beat Westminster Christian Academy, a St. Louis-area school, 5-2 for the Class 1 team title. The weekend prior, Barstow’s No. 1 singles player, Richey King, won the Class 1 singles title in Springfield with a straight-sets victory in the final.
The Barstow team, which beat Bolivar 5-0 in Friday’s semifinals to reach Saturday’s team championship round, is coached by Tom O’Brien and Terry Downs.
Rockhurst also played in the team-tennis finals on Saturday, finishing runner-up in Class 3 following a 5-0 loss to John Burroughs Priory won the Class 2 title.
