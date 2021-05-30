Barstow School claims state team-tennis championship in Missouri. Rockhurst places 2nd

The Barstow School’s boys tennis team celebrated a team championship in Missouri on Saturday. @BarstowSchool photo

The Barstow School tennis team wrapped up a stellar spring season Saturday with a high school team championship in the state of Missouri.

Barstow beat Westminster Christian Academy, a St. Louis-area school, 5-2 for the Class 1 team title. The weekend prior, Barstow’s No. 1 singles player, Richey King, won the Class 1 singles title in Springfield with a straight-sets victory in the final.

The Barstow team, which beat Bolivar 5-0 in Friday’s semifinals to reach Saturday’s team championship round, is coached by Tom O’Brien and Terry Downs.

Rockhurst also played in the team-tennis finals on Saturday, finishing runner-up in Class 3 following a 5-0 loss to John Burroughs Priory won the Class 2 title.

The Barstow boys STATE TENNIS CHAMPIONS are hoisting the hardware! Thank you seniors, coaches & team for giving Knights everywhere reason to celebrate! #barstowproud #onlyatbarstow #kchighschoolsports #kcmo #mshsaa pic.twitter.com/LcPw2xyzeV — The Barstow School (@BarstowSchool) May 29, 2021