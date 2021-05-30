Here are final-day results from the Missouri and Kansas high school state track meets

This photo from the Kansas City Christian Twitter account says it all for the Kansas Class 2A school. The boys from KCC finished second; the KCC girls tied for eighth. @KCC_Panthers

Here are the results from Saturday, the final day of track and field championships for the Kansas and Missouri high school state meets.

The Kansas meet took place at Cessna Stadium in Wichita, the Missouri meets in Jefferson City’s Adkins Stadium.

The Kansas City Christian boys recorded their best finish in school history — second place in Kansas for Class 2A schools — and the Pleasant Hill girls took fourth among Class 3 teams in Missouri.

Missouri results

CLASS 3 BOYS

Top 10 and area team scores: 1. El Dorado Springs, 43; 2. MICDS, 42; 3. Centralia, 41; 4. Lutheran (St. Charles), 39; 5. East Newton, 32; 6. Notre Dame (Cape Girardeau), 30; 7. Lamar, 28; 8. Southern Boone County, 27; 9. St. Francis Borgia, 25; 10. Buffalo, 24; T11. Center, 23; T15. Richmond, 18; ; T21. Pleasant Hill, 13; T21. Hogan Prep, 13; ; T29. Lawson, 9; T40. Oak Grove, 5; 45. Pembroke Hill, 4; T51. St. Pius X, 1. No score: Ewing Marion Kauffman School, Northeast, Odessa, Southeast, St. Michael the Archangel.

Event winners and KC-area finalists

100: 1. Schmidt. St. Francis Borgia, 10.79; 8. Love, Center, 11.32. 200: 1. Schmidt, St. Francis Borgia, 21.68. 400: 1. Milgie, Whitfield, 48.46; 2. Walker, Hogan Prep, 49.68. 800: 1. Ackley, El Dorado Springs, 1:58.85; 4. Walker, Hogan Prep, 2:00.21. 1,600: 1. Ackley, El Dorado Springs, 4:22.11. 3,200: 1. Ackley, El Dorado Springs, 9:13.71; 7. Fatino, Pleasant Hill, 9:43.10. 110 hurdles: 1. Hill, Centralia, 14.80; 7. Slominski, Lawson, 15.97. 300 hurdles: 1. Hill, Centralia, 39.55; 7. Slominski, 42.02. 400 relay: 1. St. Mary’s (St. Louis), 42.60; 2. Richmond, 43.21. 800 relay: 1. Richmond, 1:29.60; 8. Center, 1:32.91. 1,600 relay: 1. MICDS, 3:28.53; 8. St. Pius X, 3:34.30. 3,200 relay: 1. East Newton, 8:10.25; 8. Pleasant Hill, 8:24.81. High jump: 1. Smith, Center, 6-7; 8. Blair, Lawson, 6-1.5. Pole vault: 1. Hunter, El Dorado Springs, 14-4.5. Long jump: 1. Putman, MICDS, 22-4.25; 4. Smith, Center, 22-1. Triple jump: 1. Bruenderman, Notre Dame (Cape Girardeau), 45-8.5; 3. Smith, Center, 43-6; 5. Conley, Pembroke Hill, 42-11. Shot put: 1. Wooldridge, Lamar, 53-1.75. Discus: 1. Kelow, Chillicothe, 162-8. Javelin: 1. Cox, Pleasant Hill, 177-9; 4. Chance, Oak Groce, 159-2; 5. Blair, Lawson, 158-10.

CLASS 3 GIRLS

Top 10 and area team scores: 1. Ste. Genevieve, 38; 2. Blair Oaks, 37; 3. Southern Boone County, 33; 4. Pleasant Hill, 32; 5. Cameron, 30; T6. Hallsville, 29; T6. Centralia, 29; T8. Montgomery County, 28; T8. Osage, 28; 10. Pembroke Hill, 26; 16. Center, 18; T20. Odessa, 13; 27. St. Pius X, 11; T28. Central, 10; T30. Oak Grove, 9; T36. Lawson, 7; T39. Summit Christian Academy, 6; T43. Southeast, 5; T43. Ewing Marion Kauffman School, 5; T52. Notre Dame de Sion, 2. No score: Richmond.

Event winners and KC-area finalists

100: 1. Weimer, New Covenant Academy, 12.67; 6. Jetmore, Pembroke Hill, 12.78; 8. Summers, Kauffman, 13.01. 200: 1. Holtman, Maryville, 25.52; 5. Summers, Kauffman, 26.26; 6. Jetmore, Pembroke Hill, 26.28. 400: 1. Holtman, Maryville, 57.15; 4. Jetmore, 59.07. 800: 1. Sporleder, Blair Oaks, 2:20.62. 1,600: 1. Wolf, Osage, 5:18.28. 3,200: 1. Volkart, Southern Boone County, 11:18.03; 8. Wilson, Lawson, 12:03.61. 100 hurdles: 1. Aubuchon, Ste. Genevieve, 14.45. 300 hurdles: 1. Aubuchon, Ste. Genevieve, 44.45; 3. Hearn, Oak Grove, 45.77; 5. White, St. Pius X, 45.91. 400 relay: 1. Center, 50.14; 2. Pembroke Hill, 50.78; 3. Central, 50.87; 7. Odessa, 51.26. 800 relay: 1. Hallsville, 1:46.44; 2. Center, 1:47.52; 5. Central, 1:48.27; 6. Odessa, 1:48.30; 7. Notre Dame de Sion, 1:48.87. 1,600 relay: 1. Blair Oaks, 4:08.91; 6. St. Pius X, 4:16.13. 3,200 relay: 1. Blair Oaks, 9:59.54; 4. Lawson, 10:10.68. High jump: 1. Finke, Montgomery County, 5-6. Pole vault: 1. Hawkins, Centralia, 11-2.5; T2. Jetmore, 11-2.5; 4. Drum, Summit Christian, 11-2.5; 6. Ross, Pleasant Hill, 10-3.5. Long jump: 1. Jones, Hallsville, 17-6.75; 7. Williams, Southeast, 16-1. Triple jump: 1. Heisner, Mt. Vernon, 35-11.25; 6. Williams, Southeast, 34-2.75; 8. Phillips, Summit Christian, 33-11.25. Shot put: 1. Brattin, Pleasant Hill, 44-5.25; 3. Kimrey, Pleasant Hill, 41-6. Discus: 1. Powers, Hermann, 123-0; 2. Kimrey, Pleasant Hill, 119-1; 4. Brattin, Pleasant Hill, 117-6; 5. Hall, St. Pius X, 115-8; 6. Alexander, Oak Grove, 112-1. Javelin: 1. Flieg, Ste. Genevieve, 144-3; 2. Johnson, Odessa, 137-5; 8. Sands, Lawson, 108-8.

Kansas results

CLASS 2A BOYS

Top 10 and area team scores: 1. Garden Plain, 73; 2. Kansas City Christian, 44; 3. Oakley, 37; 4. Hoxie, 35; T5. Wichita County, 33; T5. Moundridge, 33; 7. Hillsboro, 32; 8. Inman, 31; 9. Berean Academy, 26; T10. Trego Community, 25; T10. Sterling, 25; T40. Heritage Christian Academy, 2; T44. McLouth, 1.

Event winners and KC-area finalists

100: 1. Bates, Pleasanton, 11.28. 200: 1. Rex, Garden Plain, 22.51. 400: 1. Lehman, Erie, 50.81. 800: 1. Zimmerman, Oakley, 1:59.19; 8. Cloyd, McLouth, 2:05.48. 1,600: 1. Brady, Ell-Saline, 4:32.49; 7. Howard, Heritage Christian, 4:41.31. 3,200: 1. Brown, Remington, 9:50.13. 110 hurdles: 1. Chan, KC Christian, 15.09. 300 hurdles: 1. Whalen, Wichita County, 39.78; 3. Chan, KC Christian, 40.19. 400 relay: 1. Moundridge, 44.22. 1,600 relay: 1. KC Christian, 3:29.88. 3,200 relay: 1. Berean Academy, 8:18.13; 2. KC Christin, 8:21.39. High jump: 1. Wilson, Sterling, 7-2. Pole vault: 1. Hein, Hillsboro, 13-6. Long jump: 1. Brown, St. Mary’s Colgan, 22-0.5. Triple jump: 1. Rex, Garden Plain, 44-4. Shot put: 1. Haukap, Garden Plain, 52-5.75. Discus: 1. Palic, Marion, 152-5. Javelin: 1. Rex, Garden Plain, 182-8; 3. N. Hill, KC Christian, 166-10; 5. N. Hill, KC Christian, 161-9.

CLASS 2A GIRLS

Top 10 and area team scores: 1. Garden Plain, 108; 2. Stanton County, 48; 3. Valley Heights, 44; 4. Bennington, 34; 5. Berean Academy, 32; 6. Plainville, 28; 7. Ellis, 27; T8. Kansas City Christian, 24; T8. Bluestem, 24; T8. Jefferson County North, 24; T13. Maranatha Christian, 16; T38. Heritage Christian Academy, 3.

Event winners and KC-area finalists

100: 1. Hammond, Garden Plain, 12.27; 4. Wilcox, Maranatha Christian, 13.15. 200: 1. Hammond, Garden Plain, 25.65; 4. Wilcox, Maranatha Christian, 27.23. 400: 1. Hammond, Garden Plain, 1:00.79; 3. Wilcox, Maranatha Academy, 1:01.68. 800: 1. Peterson, Stanton County, 2:16.80; 3. Wagner, KC Christian, 2:26.18. 1,600: 1. Peterson, Stanton County, 5:00.72; 2. Wagner, KC Christian, 5:19.52. 3,200: 1. Peterson, Stanton County, 10:47.92; 3. Wagner, KC Christian, 11:20.20. 100 hurdles: 1. Catlin, Garden Plain, 15.65. 300 hurdles: 1. Catlin, Garden Plain, 46.07. 400 relay: 1. Garden Plain, 49.97. 1,600 relay: 1. Stanton County, 4:11.83. 3,200 relay: 1. Hoxie, 10:09.25. High jump: 1. Manville, Jefferson County North, 5-2. Pole vault: 1. Baliel, Marion, 10-6; 5. Adhiambo, KC Christian, 9-6. Long jump: 1. Schutter, Wabaunsee, 17-1.5; 6. Ferguson, Heritage Christian, 16-2. Triple jump: 1. Lovesee, Bluestem, 36-8. Shot put: 1. Yungeberg, Valley Heights, 40-11. Discus: 1. Staab, Plainville, 130-9. Javelin: 1. Yungeberg, Valley Heights, 144-0.