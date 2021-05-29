Girls high school soccer: Lee’s Summit West, St. Teresa’s, Grain Valley reach final 4s

The Lee’s Summit West girls soccer team advanced to the Class 4 final four with a Saturday quarterfinal victory. @LSWestSoccer Twitter photo

The Lee’s Summit West and St. Teresa’s Academy’s girls high school soccer teams are headed to the Class 4 Missouri final four next week in St. Louis.

So is Grain Valley, a Saturday Class 3 winner over Platte County.

Class 4

Lee’s Summit West edged Kickapoo 2-1 in Saturday’s quarterfinals and will play St. Dominic, a 2-0 winner over Francis Howell, for a berth in the championship game on Friday at 4 p.m.

It’s the fourth trip to the state final four for the Titans.

St. Teresa’s beat Park Hill South 2-0 in Saturday’s Class 4 quarters and will next meet Nerinx Hall Friday at 6:30 p.m.

Kate Gibson scored the first goal for the Stars, then assisted on St. Teresa’s second one, which was put into the net by Emily Franklin.

Class 3

Grain Valley joined St. Teresa’s and Lee’s Summit West as final four qualifiers with a 1-0 victory against Platte County Saturday.

Sophomore Kylie Bennett provided all the scoring for the Eagles with her goal before halftime. Grain Valley advances to play Notre Dame of St. Louis Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. for a spot in the title match.

The other Class 3 semifinal pits Fort Zumwalt South against Union.

Class 2

Oak Grove advanced to the final four with a 3-2 quarterfinal victory over Bolivar Saturday. Oak Grove plays St. Charles, a 1-0 winner over Southern Boone, at 10 a.m. Friday in the semifinals.

Pleasant Hill was playing Maryville at 6 p.m. Saturday for the right to advance to a final-four semifinal against Ursuline Academy, a 2-0 winner against Perryville Saturday. That semifinal is at 12:30 p.m. on Friday.

Class 1

St. Michael the Archangel played Bishop LeBlond at 4 p.m. Saturday for the last remaining semifinal berth. Earlier, Lutheran South, John Burroughs and New Covenant Academy each advanced with wins.

Goal #2 for @LSWestSoccer! Up 2-0 with 31min left in the game. pic.twitter.com/Ii9KK6KL4k — Kayla Maid (@DrKaylaMaid) May 29, 2021